Can horse-taming prevent reoffending?

77 percent of prisoners released in America will be back behind bars within five years. Reoffending is one of the biggest problems facing justice systems around the world, and nowhere is this more apparent than in America, a country that has a quarter of all the world’s prisoners.
One Arizona prison is teaching inmates how to break-in wild horses in the hope that the skills they learn will stop them from reoffending. So far, of the 50 inmates that have taken part, only two have found themselves back behind bars after being released. 1843 finds out more