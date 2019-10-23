Linda McCartney’s Polaroids: Instagram before it was cool

Linda McCartney was as candid a photographer as they come. She was known for pulling out her camera mid-conversation and snapping the face of her companion, an awkward habit that produced wonderful results. One of her best-known snaps captured Jimi Hendrix yawning at the album launch party for “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, one of the few photographs that didn’t show the energetic musician shredding his guitar and balling into a microphone. As Paul McCartney put it in a recent interview with the Irish Times: “He felt confident enough to yawn, she felt confident enough to take a picture of him yawning.”

Two decades after her death “Linda McCartney: The Polaroid Diaries” gives us an excuse once again to see the world through her eyes. Although she was an established photographer – working as a photojournalist before her marriage to Paul in 1969 – Linda took pride in capturing quotidian beauty rather than crafting it with the lens. She rarely used a light metre and never had a personal studio despite the means to acquire the tools that many photographers deem essential to their craft. The Polaroid, an intuitive way of taking pictures with instant results, suited her approach as a photographer with a great eye but little technical expertise. This mirrors the musical career of her husband, Paul, who despite possessing one of the greatest ears in history cannot read sheet music.

“Candids” are back in vogue, falsified by many for the sake of a cool social media profile. But when Linda started out in the 1960s there was something irreverent about her approach; this was Instagram “before it was cool”. Besides, Linda’s style of shooting was inextricably linked to her impulsive nature. She could never have been a jobbing photographer at weddings and the like as her father Lee Eastman had wished. Her photography was not a vocational skill that could be exploited for the mundane purposes that “a career” implies, like paying rent. It was not a way to make a living, but a way of living. Her insatiable need to take pictures is evident by the hundreds of home snaps Linda left behind in bottom draws and shoeboxes after her death. The family waded through these in order to produce this new collection.

Impulse was the key to her style but it was also the linchpin of her success. In her early years as a photographer from around 1966-1969, despite a lack of expertise, she responded to all opportunities in the affirmative. While working as a “temporary secretary” at a magazine, impulse led her to sneak onto the Rolling Stones’ yacht on the Hudson river, New York, where she took her first published photographs. When Town & Country magazine needed someone to photograph the Beatles, it was Linda who immediately volunteered. This simple philosophy of saying “yes” brought great rewards; in 1968 she became the first woman to photograph a Rolling Stone magazine cover. Though Linda was modest, those around her recognised her talent. Annie Leibovitz, celebrity portrait photographer, became an admirer and friend, editing a posthumous collection of her work. Leibovitz reflected: “The lines between life and work are blurred. Linda McCartney’s life became one with her photography.”

Linda honed her craft in Sixties bohemia, but as the decade came to a close, she retreated to the remote Mull of Kintyre in Scotland with her family. By this time she could wield her Polaroid camera with familiar ease. She created beautiful photographs, with or without celebrity subjects, turning her eye to simple scenes of Highland-walking and family parties. Not a yawn in sight.