Our
cookie policy
has changed. Review our
cookie policy
for more details and to change your cookie preference. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies.
x
1843 Magazine
Print edition
Subscribe
Newsletter
Sign In
Follow
The Daily
Features
Culture
Design
Style
Technology
Food + Drink
Travel
Search form
Search
Follow
Sign in
Subscribe
August/September 2017
Cover Photograph
- ILLUSTRATION BY JOE WILSON
Features
Rocking the Kremlin
Russia’s biggest rock star paved the way for Putinism, but has now become an obstacle to the regime. Arkady Ostrovsky joins the band
Turn on, tune in, drop by the office
The Silicon Valley avant-garde have turned to LSD in a bid to increase their productivity. Emma Hogan meets the people breakfasting on acid
Animal spirits
According to animist beliefs, nature is alive with spirits. That’s a problem when a mining boom is despoiling the landscape. The solution, as Alec Ash discovered in Mongolia, is to employ a shaman to intercede with the supernatural
Starman
Every day, 100 tonnes of celestial dust lands on Earth, bringing with it the secrets of our early solar system. Tom Whipple meets the Norwegian musician who identified the rocks from our stars
Not drowning but suffocating
The world’s most beautiful city is being ruined by crowds of tourists. Edward Lucas asks whether it can be saved
The flaw of averages
A high-school dropout turned Harvard professor is inspiring Silicon Valley’s efforts to overhaul America’s schools. John McDermott studies his ideas
Dispatches
Culture
Books
Troll-spotting with Iceland’s leading novelist
Museums
Contemporary African art comes home to Cape Town
What to listen to
The voice of ancient Mali
What the world is listening to
Nigeria’s global star
What to read
Was Roland Barthes assassinated?
What the world is reading
Potty training in Japan
What to watch
“Wind River” is a western with wit
What the world is watching
Colombia’s peace process is captured on film
Design
Interiors
Welcome to the home office
Material values
Making bold with brass
Accessories
Pens worth writing home about
House Style
A South African treehouse
I wish I'd done that
Eric Parry on the Glashaus
Style
Shopping
Louis Vuitton + Supreme = hysteria
My fashion moment
Giorgio Armani on dressing Grace Jones
Fashion
Do high fashion and feminism mix?
Jewellery
Sparklers you could get attached to
Photo shoot
Dress for an Indian summer
Technology
Fertility
Can an app stop you getting pregnant?
Rewind
The toys that changed the world
Test drive
What would Nietzsche make of Face App?
A gadget, a game and an app
Go caving in the living room
Food + Drink
Desserts
What goes into making perfect gelati
Capital of food
Fruits of the forest in São Paulo
My perfect day
Marcus Samuelsson has oysters in London and tacos in Harlem
The world in a dish
Pavlova diplomacy
Drinks cabinet
Irish moonshine hits the big time
Travel
Africa
Safari in Zimbabwe offers safety and solitude
Escape from...
Washington, DC
Vaut le voyage
Music in the mountains and modern art in Munster
The world through a lens
Robert Polidori on the eternal appeal of India’s blue city
What the numbers say
What the numbers say
Millennials are spending less on tobacco and more on fruit
Reluctant Global Citizen
Reluctant Global Citizen
Adrian Wooldridge dreams of an upgrade
April/May 2016
June/July 2016
August/September 2016
October/November 2016
1843 Watches + Jewellery
December/January 2017
February/March 2017
April/May 2017
June/July 2017
August/September 2017
October/November 2017