1843 Magazine

August/September 2017

Cover Photograph - ILLUSTRATION BY JOE WILSON
Features
Rocking the Kremlin
Russia’s biggest rock star paved the way for Putinism, but has now become an obstacle to the regime. Arkady Ostrovsky joins the band
Turn on, tune in, drop by the office
The Silicon Valley avant-garde have turned to LSD in a bid to increase their productivity. Emma Hogan meets the people breakfasting on acid
Animal spirits
According to animist beliefs, nature is alive with spirits. That’s a problem when a mining boom is despoiling the landscape. The solution, as Alec Ash discovered in Mongolia, is to employ a shaman to intercede with the supernatural
Starman
Every day, 100 tonnes of celestial dust lands on Earth, bringing with it the secrets of our early solar system. Tom Whipple meets the Norwegian musician who identified the rocks from our stars
Not drowning but suffocating
The world’s most beautiful city is being ruined by crowds of tourists. Edward Lucas asks whether it can be saved
The flaw of averages
A high-school dropout turned Harvard professor is inspiring Silicon Valley’s efforts to overhaul America’s schools. John McDermott studies his ideas
Dispatches
Culture
Books Troll-spotting with Iceland’s leading novelist
Museums Contemporary African art comes home to Cape Town
What to listen to The voice of ancient Mali
What the world is listening to Nigeria’s global star
What to read Was Roland Barthes assassinated?
What the world is reading Potty training in Japan
What to watch “Wind River” is a western with wit
What the world is watching Colombia’s peace process is captured on film
Design
Interiors Welcome to the home office
Material values Making bold with brass
Accessories Pens worth writing home about
House Style A South African treehouse
I wish I'd done that Eric Parry on the Glashaus
Style
Shopping Louis Vuitton + Supreme = hysteria
My fashion moment Giorgio Armani on dressing Grace Jones
Fashion Do high fashion and feminism mix?
Jewellery Sparklers you could get attached to
Photo shoot Dress for an Indian summer
Technology
Fertility Can an app stop you getting pregnant?
Rewind The toys that changed the world
Test drive What would Nietzsche make of Face App?
A gadget, a game and an app Go caving in the living room
Food + Drink
Desserts What goes into making perfect gelati
Capital of food Fruits of the forest in São Paulo
My perfect day Marcus Samuelsson has oysters in London and tacos in Harlem
The world in a dish Pavlova diplomacy
Drinks cabinet Irish moonshine hits the big time
Travel
Africa Safari in Zimbabwe offers safety and solitude
Escape from... Washington, DC
Vaut le voyage Music in the mountains and modern art in Munster
The world through a lens Robert Polidori on the eternal appeal of India’s blue city
What the numbers say
What the numbers say Millennials are spending less on tobacco and more on fruit
Reluctant Global Citizen
Reluctant Global Citizen Adrian Wooldridge dreams of an upgrade