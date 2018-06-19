Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

August/September 2018

Cover Photograph SOPHIA SPRING
Features
Born to serve
Simon Willis meets the gangling giant aspiring to be a grand-slam monster
“I was lucky”: the hidden past of a London housekeeper
Aisha left her family to go and work for a stranger halfway across the world. Her employer, Moni Mohsin, tells her extraordinary story
Saddam Hussein: My part in his downfall
Adnan Sarwar went from praying in the mosques of Burnley to patrolling the streets of Basra. Fifteen years on, he remembers the sun, sex and bomb disposal
How to edit a human
For decades scientists aspired to modify the code of life. Tom Whipple meets Jennifer Doudna, who succeeded
Dispatches
China Struggles with an unusual name
India A journey to the centre of the universe
Culture
Books László Krasznahorkai and his spellbinding sentences
Music The woman with a musical dress
What the world is reading Why an athlete’s memoirs shocked the Czech Republic
What to watch The pleasures and pains of émigré life
What the world is watching “Golden Dawn Girls”: fascism’s feminine side
What to listen to Roxanna Panufnik’s prom night
What the world is listening to From Australia to Tunisia
Design
Shopping What’s the point of shops in the age of Amazon?
Material values The designers reinventing paper
I wish I'd done that Reed Krakoff on Joris Laarman’s Bone Chair
Fitness Exercise equipment for the design-conscious
House Style Dizzying design needn’t be overwhelming
Style
Beauty The rise and rise of photo-editing
Luke Leitch Why fashion struggles to have new ideas
Fragrance Hunting for the six scents
Fashion How to look like a Londoner
Technology
Rewind Information overload is nothing new
Test drive A suitcase you can ride
A gadget, a game and an app The top new tech, reviewed
Food + Drink
China China, the birthplace of fake meat
Capital of food Where to eat in Jerusalem
My perfect day Alain Ducasse
Food fight The politics of kimchi
Travel
Ireland The lake that will divide Britain from Europe
Vaut le voyage Cultural events worth travelling for
Escape from... Five places to visit near Rio de Janeiro
Beat the crowds Aarhus, Denmark’s most innovative city
Data Graphic
Reluctant Global Citizen
Reluctant Global Citizen The seven deadly sins of business travel