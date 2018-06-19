Our
August/September 2018
Cover Photograph
SOPHIA SPRING
Features
Born to serve
Simon Willis meets the gangling giant aspiring to be a grand-slam monster
“I was lucky”: the hidden past of a London housekeeper
Aisha left her family to go and work for a stranger halfway across the world. Her employer, Moni Mohsin, tells her extraordinary story
Saddam Hussein: My part in his downfall
Adnan Sarwar went from praying in the mosques of Burnley to patrolling the streets of Basra. Fifteen years on, he remembers the sun, sex and bomb disposal
How to edit a human
For decades scientists aspired to modify the code of life. Tom Whipple meets Jennifer Doudna, who succeeded
Dispatches
China
Struggles with an unusual name
India
A journey to the centre of the universe
Culture
Books
László Krasznahorkai and his spellbinding sentences
Music
The woman with a musical dress
What the world is reading
Why an athlete’s memoirs shocked the Czech Republic
What to watch
The pleasures and pains of émigré life
What the world is watching
“Golden Dawn Girls”: fascism’s feminine side
What to listen to
Roxanna Panufnik’s prom night
What the world is listening to
From Australia to Tunisia
Design
Shopping
What’s the point of shops in the age of Amazon?
Material values
The designers reinventing paper
I wish I'd done that
Reed Krakoff on Joris Laarman’s Bone Chair
Fitness
Exercise equipment for the design-conscious
House Style
Dizzying design needn’t be overwhelming
Style
Beauty
The rise and rise of photo-editing
Luke Leitch
Why fashion struggles to have new ideas
Fragrance
Hunting for the six scents
Fashion
How to look like a Londoner
Technology
Rewind
Information overload is nothing new
Test drive
A suitcase you can ride
A gadget, a game and an app
The top new tech, reviewed
Food + Drink
China
China, the birthplace of fake meat
Capital of food
Where to eat in Jerusalem
My perfect day
Alain Ducasse
Food fight
The politics of kimchi
Travel
Ireland
The lake that will divide Britain from Europe
Vaut le voyage
Cultural events worth travelling for
Escape from...
Five places to visit near Rio de Janeiro
Beat the crowds
Aarhus, Denmark’s most innovative city
Data Graphic
Reluctant Global Citizen
Reluctant Global Citizen
The seven deadly sins of business travel
