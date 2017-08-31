Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

October/November 2017

Cover Photograph SOFIA SANCHEZ & MAURO MONGIELLO/TRUNK ARCHIVE
Features
Europe’s heart of darkness
Migration, tribalism, drug-smuggling and nationalism – a continent’s problems reverberate through one small Greek town. Alexander Clapp travels to Aspropyrgos
When girls won’t be girls
Growing numbers of teenagers, convinced they have been born in the wrong body, are switching gender. But young people change their minds about lots of things. What if one of them is their gender? Charlie McCann investigates
Austenistan
Two hundred years after her death, Jane Austen’s books are remarkably relevant to women in Pakistan today, as Moni Mohsin found when she met the sub-continental Janeites
Southern comfort
America’s pleasures and paradoxes are on display on its porches. A.D. Miller takes it easy
Citizens of anywhere
Globalisation has turned citizenship into a commodity. Matthew Valencia went shopping for a new passport and found bargains to be had
Dispatches
Culture
Film Angelina Jolie takes on the Cambodian genocide
Theatre The curtain rises on a new London venue
Museums Paying homage to the art of Yves Saint Laurent
What to listen to St. Vincent’s virtuosity and vice
What the world is listening to The saucy songs of Julia Perez
What to watch Ruben Östlund’s toe-curling comedy
What the world is watching Rites of passage
What to read The new John le Carré
What the world is reading A Lebanese comic makes a noise
Design
Interiors Hackable furniture aimed at millennials
Material values Why lava is such hot stuff
Objects of desire Watches fit for the race track
House Style Breathing new life into Beijing’s ancient courtyard homes
I wish I'd done that Caroline Scheufele on a Fabergé potato
Style
Couture The Aussie upstarts catering to the super-rich
My fashion moment Marcelo Burlon looks up to Raf Simons
Luke Leitch on... Birkenstocks are back. Can high fashion cope?
Umbrellas Blingin’ in the rain
Menswear Snug suits for the modern flâneur
Technology
Health Why visiting the doctor may soon be a thing of the past
Rewind A cyber-attack in 19th-century France
Test drive Huel is the foulest thing ever
A gadget, a game and an app A pizza oven that gets hot in minutes
Food + Drink
Shopping Night markets are changing the way we eat
Capital of food Pintxos and pil-pil in Bilbao
My perfect day Francis Mallmann breakfasts on post-coital croissants
The world in a dish Japanese ramen’s surprising Chinese origins
Drinks cabinet The cream of teas is being grown in Cornwall
Travel
The Arctic Climate change is fuelling a boom in Arctic tourism
Escape from... Ancient cave temples and a modern vineyard near Mumbai
Vaut le voyage Cultural events worth travelling for
The world through a lens Frans Lanting rides the Iguazu Falls
What the numbers say
What the numbers say The gender divide on the silver screen
Reluctant Global Citizen
Reluctant Global Citizen Adrian Wooldridge is insufficiently sexy for his shirt