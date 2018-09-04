Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

October/November 2018

Cover Photograph GETTY
Features
Agent provocatrice
France’s first lady has attracted extraordinary scrutiny. Does a quiet subversive lie behind the silent smile?
Murder in Malta
Daphne Caruana Galizia was Malta’s most dogged and controversial journalist. Last year she was murdered. Alexander Clapp travelled to the island to find out why
Breakfast has resisted globalisation, until now
It has always been the most conservative meal of the day. But some diners are starting to experiment
Dispatches
Brazil Why I rented a husband
Africa How to get sozzled in west Africa
Indonesia The time I ate rat
Culture
Profile The novelist scandalising Greenland
What to watch A dog-eat-dog underworld
What the world is watching The holiday from hell
What to read Autumn’s best books
What the world is reading Coming of age in war-torn Syria
What to listen to The queen is dead, long live the king
What the world is listening to Autumn’s top tunes
Design
Architecture The designers having fun with playgrounds
Material values A burnished wood trove
I wish I’d done that Faye Toogood on Matisse’s Rosary Chapel
Interiors Daring wallpaper
House Style An Italian palazzo gets a makeover
Style
Couture Two colourful Australians are making a name for themselves in Paris
Luke Leitch The fashion secrets of Fortnite
Fashion What to wear as summer fades
Accessories Five beautiful belts
Technology
Robots Robots could one day be funnier than humans
Rewind Forks: the Google Glass of the 16th century
Test drive Can technology soothe our nerves?
A gadget, a game and an app The best new gadgets, reviewed
Food + Drink
Taste Why champagne tastes better from a wine glass
Food fight Squaring off over jollof rice
Drinks cabinet Voodoo libations from Benin
Travel
Spain Trotting towards Santiago
Escape from... Five day trips from Milan
Vaut le voyage From Nollywood movies to occult art: our pick of cultural events worth travelling for
Data Graphic
What the numbers say Which pets get the most pampering?
Reluctant Global Citizen
Reluctant Global Citizen Adrian Wooldridge laments the decline of civilisation