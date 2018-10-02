An impressive exhibition journeys through Oceania

At the start of “Oceania”, an expansive display of art from the Pacific Islands at the Royal Academy in London, a 30-foot-long waterfall of ultramarine cloth, embroidered with zigzagging ripples, flows from the domed, sky-lit ceiling down to the gallery floor. The work, “Kiko Moana” (blue water), by a collective of contemporary Maori artists named Mata Aho, is an impressive introduction to the exhibition’s central theme. However diverse the thousands of island cultures scattered across the Pacific may be, they have always been united by the ocean.

Over a period of many millennia, these seafaring peoples explored and settled a region that stretches a third of the way across the globe. The first gallery features a display of three sleek canoes, with ornate prows depicting figures of humans, birds and crocodiles, along with a series of paddles. The size and precision of the craftsmanship invites you to imagine the epic voyages of maritime discovery that these devices enabled. Nearby, there are two navigational charts from the Marshall Islands, made of threaded sticks and shells, which map the currents of the ocean between islands thousands of miles apart.

Wars were waged, trade was conducted and ideas were exchanged over these vast waterways. In one room of the exhibition, a display of sumptuous gifts – painstakingly prepared barkcloth rugs painted with symbols of fecundity, exquisite necklaces adorned with carved whale-ivory figures – shows the spectacular ceremonial exchanges by which island chiefs managed their relationships with one another. Captain James Cook, who led the first European voyage to the South Seas exactly 250 years ago, was astounded by the extent of interconnection between the islanders.

Making waves “Kiko Moana” by Mata Aho

Unsurprisingly, Cook’s presence can be felt throughout this exhibition, which aims with its panoply of 190 objects to chart Oceanic history from the 14th century to the present. The explorer’s arrival heralded an era of tumultuous change for Oceania. New opportunities were presented for trading and for the acquisition of knowledge and technology. There are a number of drawings on display by Tupaia, the Tahitian priest who accompanied Cook on his search for terra australis incognita, the fabled southern continent, and who is acknowledged as the first Islander to create artworks on European paper. But with the introduction of new diseases, colonial conflicts and famines caused by European misuse of the land, the islands suffered dramatic depopulation, exodus and the loss of many cultural traditions tied to the ancestral homelands.

The exhibition navigates this history with compassion and skill, not least through its installations by contemporary Islanders which confront questions of loss, mourning and cultural memory. Lisa Reihana’s 20-metre-wide video installation, “In Pursuit of Venus [Infected]”, repurposes the exoticising imagery of a colonial-era French painting. On one level, it is a lament for a lost world of imagined innocence – the title refers to the sexually transmitted diseases carried over from the West. However, like the exhibition itself, the work also encourages us to reimagine the colonial encounter not as a straightforward clash between “civilised” and “savage” man, but as a complex meeting of civilisations.