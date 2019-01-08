Absurdity and wonder: Heath Robinson at home

It’s one thing for an artist to establish a reputation, another for them to enter the dictionary. When the British want to describe a whimsical, improvised or over-elaborate mechanism, they call it a “Heath Robinson” machine, after the drawings of William Heath Robinson. (Americans have a direct equivalent in Rube Goldberg, whose creations, inspired by similar rapid changes in society and technology, are remarkably similar to those of his British counterpart.) A new exhibition of Heath Robinson’s work shows how he became a household name, in more ways than one.

A sceptical optimist William Heath Robinson

Heath Robinson was born in London in 1872, the third of seven children. His childhood was happy, even though the family had little money to spare. He spent hours making his own toys, which would plant the seed for his later work. His father was an illustrator and he and his two elder brothers followed suit – although in Heath Robinson’s case, only after an impecunious stint as a landscape painter. He had better luck drawing illustrations for luxurious editions of Shakespeare and collections of fairy tales, but it was as a comic artist that he would, in his 30s, find his métier. He had his first great success in 1902 with “The Adventures of Uncle Lubin”, a children’s book whose hero flies by patchwork balloon. It was the first of many eccentric machines he would draw. In the first world war, his lightly satirical cartoons featuring unlikely secret weapons held by the Germans became so popular that by 1917 “Heath Robinson” had entered common parlance.

“Heath Robinson’s Home Life”, at the museum dedicated to him in the north London suburb of Pinner, where he lived, focuses on the work that cemented his fame: the fantastical illustrations of domestic scenes that he drew for magazines and books from the 1920s until his death in 1944. Heath Robinson was inspired by the rapid expansion of housing in interwar Britain. In the cities, blocks of flats were springing up, and suburbs – fed by new transport links and the rise in car ownership – were mushrooming. In total, 4.5m new homes were built in the 1920s and 1930s, and in London, by the start of the second world war, more flats than houses were being constructed.

This period of transformation provided Heath Robinson with ample opportunity for satire. With a keen eye on the market, he collaborated with writer K.R.G. Browne on a bestselling series of spoof advice books, including “How To Live In A Flat” (1936), “How To Be A Perfect Husband” (1937) and “How To Be A Motorist” (1939). His wry yet affectionate pictures suggest he – like many other people in Britain – regarded the workings of this new era with a certain scepticism, yet also with considerable enthusiam. To Heath Robinson, as to his many admirers, his was an age of both absurdity and wonder.