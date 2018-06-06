Branching out: Giuseppe Penone’s tree sculptures

The use of local produce is something you might think it more likely to find advertised in a gallery’s café, than at the opening of the exhibition itself. At the Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s retrospective of the works of the Italian sculptor Giuseppe Penone, however, a charming credit tells you that the potatoes for one of the exhibts were supplied by W. Moore and Son and Bradshaw Wholesale Ltd.

Pile ’em high “Patate” (1977)

For “Patate” (1977, right), Penone took a cast of his face in metal, and buried it in a potato patch. Five vegetables that took an imprint of Penone’s features as they grew were themselves cast in bronze, before being hidden in a pile of potatoes. The knowledge that, here, it’s a mound of Yorkshire’s finest from which you pick out echoes of the artist’s nose, lips and mouth is a nice quirk – especially given that Penone has highlighted the importance of the “local reality” of his upbringing in northern Italy, in which his own production has been rooted. But it also makes you consider how Penone’s works, uprooted now from Piedmont and repotted in rural Yorkshire, relate to the place in which they appear.

Penone’s career began in 1968 with a series of photographs, “Alpi Marittime”, in which he used his body to interact with trees and streams in the forest around his home, for example, by clinging onto a sapling. It came to the attention of the critic Germano Celant, who, the following year, included Penone, alongside artists like Michelangelo Pistoletto, Maria Merz and Giovanni Anselmo, in his book “Arte Povera”, which defined Italy’s most influential post-war art movement. Arte Povera (poor art) was a reaction against what many artists and critics saw as a decadent, corporate art world. It advocated the use of everyday found objects, stripping art of convention and pretension. The growth of the movement in Turin coincided with the beginnings of conceptualism in America, and its use of natural materials would have a profound effect on Robert Smithson and the development of Land Art.

Penone’s materials of choice are wood, water and stone. Over five decades, he has used them to conduct a profound, poetic investigation of how humanity imposes itself on the natural world, and vice versa. Established now among the rolling hills of rural Yorkshire, Penone’s art takes on a new resonance. The Yorkshire Sculpture Park is situated in a traditional English landscape garden, designed in the 18th century according to the wishes of the landed aristocrat, Thomas Wentworth Blackett. Pockets of artificial wilderness appear amid the sprawling pleasure gardens – the hand of man has tried here to disguise its acts, to give an idealised sense of natural harmony and order. Penone’s works strip off this mask, displaying both the marks of artifice – literally bearing the prints, in some cases, of the artist’s fingers – and their own slow shaping by the forces of natural growth.