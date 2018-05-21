Brimful of gnashers: “Teeth” at the Wellcome Collection

Our teeth form part of our identity, whether we like them or not. Designed for eating, but prominent when talking, smiling or crying out in pain, they are the most public of our inner organs. The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan felt so attached to his notoriously eroded fangs that when they had to be replaced in a procedure dubbed the “Everest of dentistry” he considered having his new set artificially discoloured.

“Teeth”, an exhibition at the Wellcome Collection in London, is more than a history of dentistry – although there are plenty of gruesome implements to admire. It also explores the cultural associations of teeth, from the childhood ritual of the tooth fairy to the dream of the Hollywood smile. In 1841 Queen Victoria became the first European monarch to smile in a portrait: open mouths had hitherto been considered vulgar due to their likely rotten contents. Elizabeth I’s teeth, we learn, were black.

Professional dentistry was slow to emerge. For centuries, the go-to cure for toothache – or any dental complaint, really – was a painful extraction. Far beneath the lofty concerns of the physician, tooth-pulling was the preserve of blacksmiths, barber-surgeons or itinerant quacks who would ply their grisly trade at fairgrounds, playing to the crowds. The most famous of these dubious showmen was an 18th-century Parisian known as Le Grand Thomas, who was said to grip recalcitrant molars with his forceps and lift his clients clean off the ground until their own weight did the rest. His motto was Dentem sinon maxillam (The tooth, and if not, the jaw).

Thomas’s contemporary Pierre Fauchard was the first to describe himself as a dentist. Fauchard catered to aristocrats, whose stinking sugar-decayed mouths he promised to transform along with their social aspirations. The term dentiste was an affectation designed to distance himself from the likes of Thomas, even if his techniques in reality were hardly less crude. Nevertheless, Fauchard’s “Le Chirurgien-Dentiste” (The Surgeon Dentist), published in 1728, marked the beginning of modern dentistry. At 800 pages, it was both medical textbook and cosmetic manifesto, encapsulating two different sides of the profession that are still very much in evidence today.