David Goldblatt’s photographs tell the story of South Africa

It is fitting that South Africa’s greatest photographer started taking pictures in 1948, the year that the National Party was elected to power and started battening down its programme of legalised racial segregation, known as apartheid. It also makes sense that, over the 46 years of National Party rule, David Goldblatt shot only in black and white. That was the reality of South Africa then. Every aspect of daily life – where you went to school, worked, drank, swam – was viewed in stark monochrome.

But Goldblatt also managed to capture shades of grey, as the catalogue of a retrospective of his work at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney reveals. His first major project, “Some Afrikaners Photographed” (1975), showed not only bull-faced Boers, marching to the music of white supremacy, but also more-intimate portraits of what were known in South Africa as “poor whites”, manual workers struggling to feed their families. In the decades that followed, he continued to shine a light on his country. But unlike most press photographers who were documenting the brutality of apartheid, Goldblatt shied away from the front line, with its flogging, police baton charges and shooting. “I came to the understanding that I wasn’t equipped in myself for the photography of violence,” he once said. “It was the underbelly that drew me – the values and conditions that gave rise to events. I became interested in the possibility, photographically speaking, of suggesting things in stillness.”

David Goldblatt was born in 1930, the grandson of Jewish emigres from Lithuania, and grew up on the Rand, the gold-rich areas close to Johannesburg. He started taking photographs at school, using a series of how-to books by Ansel Adams, a famous American photographer, to teach himself the technical side. Unable at first to make a living out of his pictures, he joined his father in the family business, a clothing shop. By the time his father died in 1962, he had already started photographing Afrikaners. The following year, he sold the shop and threw his energies into telling the story of his country. His pictures were exhibited around the world; in 1998 he became the first South African to be given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

It wasn’t until the 1990s that Goldblatt started to shoot in colour. “During the years of apartheid, colour was not the appropriate medium as it was too sweet,” he once said. Universal suffrage and Nelson Mandela’s election brought him the freedom to look at his country in technicolour, as well as “a sense that I didn’t any longer have to feel guilty every time I looked at something that wasn’t immediately relevant to the struggle,” he said. Whether shooting in colour or black and white, Goldblatt carried on using his camera to tell the story of his country until the very end. He died last year, a few months before the retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art opened.