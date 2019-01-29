Declassified: the secrets of the KGB’s spycraft

Since the election of President Donald Trump, American newspapers have been filled with stories about Russian spies infiltrating the United States. Now Americans can snoop on their Soviet predecessors at a new museum in New York City. The KGB Spy Museum is dedicated to the espionage operations of the Soviet Union’s infamous intelligence agency. Its Lithuanian founder, Julius Urbaitis, has over three decades collected around 3,500 gadgets belonging to the KGB , encompassing everything from practical, heavy-duty spy gear, like listening devices and cipher machines, to more niche accessories, such as shooting pens, lethal lipstick and a camera camouflaged within a tree trunk.

These intriguing objects possess dark pasts. Active between 1954 and 1991, the KGB was responsible for many of the Soviet Union’s most grievous human rights abuses, from the extrajudicial executions of thousands of people during Joseph Stalin’s regime to the suppression of several regional revolutions during the second half of the 20th century. The museum avoids most of these grim tales. Indeed, it provides little information about the history, structure and inner workings of the KGB , and many objects on display lack dates and details about their provenance.

The curators seem to prefer ironic fun to sobering facts. Guests celebrating the opening of the museum at a recent press night were greeted with a carnival of kitsch: as visitors knocked back shots of vodka and ate slices of hardboiled egg topped with caviar, young women in form-fitting KGB uniforms posed next to a mannequin of Joseph Stalin while a musician played jolly songs on an accordion. Visitors to the museum can get the KGB look by posing in leather jackets similar to those worn by agents, or “experience” the KGB ’s harsh interrogation methods by having themselves strapped in a chair purportedly taken from one of the insane asylums run by the organisation.