Dinosaurs were animals, not movie monsters

For over 150m years dinosaurs were the dominant group of land animals, occupying every landmass and evolving into hundreds of different species. Sixty-six million years ago many of them disappeared in a mass extinction event, the cause of which is still unknown. Did death come via a comet or asteroid crashing into what is now southeastern Mexico? Or did that extraterrestrial collision merely administer a coup de grâce to an already declining population, stressed by climate change and violent volcanic activity?

These and other questions are explored in an updated edition of “Dinosaurs” from the Natural History Museum in London. Written by palaeontologists Darren Naish and Paul M. Barrett, this is an intelligent, beautifully illustrated and comprehensive guide to all things dinosaur-related. A fascinating early section charts the history of dinosaur research from the Victorians to the present day, followed by chapters on, among other things, dinosaur anatomy, ecology and behaviour.

Sticking his neck out Presentation of the first replica of Diplodocus to the trustees of the Natural History Museum, 1905

A detailed, in-depth read, “Dinosaurs” is better suited to the serious teenage or adult reader than the coffee table – though you don’t need any specialist knowledge to enjoy the book. It introduces to a wider audience the ideas and techniques already familiar to dinosaur researchers, from the computer models used to estimate the weight of Stegosaurus, to 3 D physical models that help scientists figure out how theropods (bipedal carnivores such as Tyrannosaurus Rex) killed their prey. Elsewhere the authors discuss how immense dinosaurs such as Diplodocus managed to mate (probably briefly), the life expectancy of T -Rex (under 30 years), and why certain dinosaurs developed such showy crests, frills, plates and flamboyant feathers. Naish and Barrett believe that sexual selection trumps species identification, although they point out that the evolution of feathers may be a more complex process.

“Dinosaurs” is subtitled “how they lived and evolved”, but the use of the past tense turns out to be misleading. Dinosaurs never really disappeared. Instead, around 160m years ago, they evolved into something much more familiar. The authors write that today “we have an excellent body of evidence showing that birds are dinosaurs – not just relatives of dinosaurs or descendants of dinosaurs.” Extinct creatures such as Stegosaurus and Diplodocus should, they argue, be referred to as “non-bird dinosaurs”. Their extant counterparts now number over 10,000 different species worldwide.