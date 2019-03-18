Escaping the banal with Dorothea Tanning

Monstrous plants, creepy dogs with baby faces, adolescent girls, doors as a portal to the unknown. The mysterious world of the American painter Dorothea Tanning is on show at Tate Modern in London. This is the first large-scale survey in 25 years of the artist known for her links with Surrealism, the cultural movement born in Europe in the mid-1920s that rejected a rational view of the world and tapped the creative power of the unconscious: a world of dreams, nightmares, altered states and unexpected encounters. Tanning was one of only a handful of female Surrealists who gained recognition in their own right. For male Surrealists, women were usually objects. Tanning’s women are independent explorers, visionary figures confronting the unknown. “I like the work of Dorothea Tanning because the domain of the marvellous is her native country”, said Max Ernst, the German surrealist painter in 1944. If her subjects inhabited the domain of the marvellous, it was because they were on the run from the domain of the banal. She often painted interiors: the dining table, the bedroom, the hallway. In her hands the domestic is upturned, unstable. It becomes peculiar and dangerous.

The unruly Surrealist Dorothea Tanning in 1944

Dorothea Tanning was born in 1910 in Illinois and lived till she was 101. During her long career, she also worked as a sculptor and, later in life, became a poet and writer. She was already establishing herself as an artist when she saw the exhibition, “Fantastic Art, Dada, Surrealism” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1936. It featured the work of Max Ernst, Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Man Ray and Meret Oppenheim, whose famous fur-lined cup made its American debut. She would later describe the exhibition as “momentous” and said it gave her the confidence to carry on and “do what I’ve always been doing.” In the early 1940s, the owner of Tanning’s gallery introduced her to a group of surrealists who had been forced to leave Europe during the second world war. One of these émigré artists was Ernst, whom she married in 1946. They would stay together until his death in 1976.

Tanning’s take on Surrealism was unruly and highly personal. In her autobiography, she described her paintings as “pirate maps, diagrams for mutiny”. Her imagination was fuelled by her childhood in small-town America and her interest in Romantic literature, Gothic novels and dance (she produced costumes and sets for four ballets with the choreographer George Balanchine). In the middle of her career she began to distance herself from Surrealism’s signature precision. Whereas in her early paintings she created the components of her worlds from meticulous observation, skewing the familiar into the fantastical, her later works became abstract and fragmented. The paintwork loosens. The settings disappear. Edges shimmer and blur. Canvases get bigger. Figures remain, but fracture into colour and light. “My canvases literally splintered”, said Tanning, describing this break with Surrealism. Much of her singular inventiveness evaporated with that splintering. More successful – and stranger – were the soft sculptures which she focused on for a decade in the 1960s and 1970s: anthropomorphic, erotic forms that feel like hybrids of bodies, plants and objects. In her final years, she re-invented herself once again, producing her first novel, “Chasm”, at the age of 94.