Feeling blue: Yves Klein at Blenheim Palace

In 1958 Yves Klein staged an exhibition that had nothing in it. Lured by an elaborate publicity campaign, around 3,000 guests turned up to a gallery in Paris, its entrance framed by theatrical blue curtains. When they went inside, they found themselves in a white room that was totally empty. Klein was interested in mysticism, and “The Void”, as the event became known, was partly an attempt to make art that was immaterial – that happened only in the imagination. But it was also a colossal send-up of the pretensions of the art world. Rather than being left to praise or tut at the work on the wall, guests unwittingly imbibed the essence of the artist himself (almost literally: they were served cocktails which, Klein was delighted to discover, stained their urine his patented shade of International Klein Blue for days).

Talk to the hand Yves Klein in 1961. Photo © Charles Wilp / BPK, Berlin

Klein died of a heart attack four years later, when he was only 34. The trouble with staging any exhibition of his work after his death is that, by default, it’s condemned to reverse the effect of his stunt. Klein was a showman, a maverick who influenced everything from conceptualism to Gilbert and George, and who was making statements with waistcoats half a century before England manager Gareth Southgate. Without his guiding presence, the objects he created risk becoming the conventional works of art he was reacting against.

A current exhibition of Klein’s work at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire plugs the gap where Klein’s personality should be with the personality of the stately home itself. The problem is that nothing could be further removed from Klein’s aesthetic than the opulent profusion of the house where Winston Churchill spent his childhood years, and where – a week before the exhibition opened – Donald Trump and Theresa May sat down to a black-tie dinner. In one particularly jarring juxtaposition, one of Klein’s red monochrome paintings hangs above a vitrine that heaves with Napoleonic toy soldiers. With his monochrome paintings, Klein wanted to create “psychological spaces”, realms of colour where the mind could freely wander. In the context of these miniature martial fetishes, however, the red paint takes on the impression of smeared blood. The thought can’t help but affect how you look at these works by an artist who believed that “Art is total freedom; it is life”.