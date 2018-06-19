Giacometti’s sculptures feel uncomfortably timely

Alberto Giacometti did not start making the sculptures he is famous for until he was in his mid-40s. Born in Switzerland in 1901, he had had a long and varied career: he flirted with Primitivism, experimented with Cubism and regularly exhibited with the Surrealists in bohemian Paris in the 1920s and 1930s. He spent the second world war in Geneva, where he endlessly whittled away at plaster busts and figures that were small enough to be carried around in matchboxes.

After the war, Giacometti returned to a Paris pockmarked with ruins and haunted by the survivors of concentration camps. He soon fell in with a group of existentialist philosophers and writers, including Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir and Jean Genet, who were busy questioning the meaning of existence in the face of unfathomable suffering and the emptiness of modern life. The next 15 years or so would be the most prolific period of Giacometti’s life, as he filled his cramped and dusty studio with elongated sculptures of men and women. Modelled aggressively in plaster and cast in soot-dark bronze, these pieces vibrate with a melancholic solitude, whether they are presented alone or in groups. Reedy, impressionistic and as slender as whippets, they evoke both the horrors of war and its fraught aftermath.

Many of these sculptures can now be seen at the Guggenheim in New York, which is hosting a retrospective of Giacommeti’s work. It is an impressive show, even if there is little new to say about a man who enjoyed tremendous success in his lifetime, and who has hardly fallen out of favour since he died in 1966, aged 64. The immediacy and singularity of Giacometti’s work has made him a reliable big-ticket item at auction; his bronze figures are now the top three most expensive sculptures ever sold. (Included in this show is “Man Pointing”, a six-foot-high work from 1947, which sold for $41m in 2015.) Yet this exhibition is a marvel, not only for the timelessness of Giacometti’s talent, but also for the timeliness of his vision. In this strange geopolitical moment, when the peaceful alliances of the postwar order are under threat, and twitchy world leaders send menacing messages about nuclear warfare in tweets before breakfast, Giacometti’s forlorn, emaciated figures offer a quietly grim reminder of the human consequences of conflict.