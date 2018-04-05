How America’s modernists played it cool

The Ashmolean museum in Oxford has undersold its new exhibition, “America’s Cool Modernism”. It promises a group of American painters and photographers from the inter-war years, from “O’Keeffe to Hopper”, as the subtitle boasts. Both of those giants are present, but the principal thrill here lies in other work, less known, and in many cases never exhibited outside of the US . Even if you’ve had the good fortune to encounter Charles Sheeler or Charles Demuth in American galleries, it won’t prepare you for the cumulative effect of seeing so much of their work, and that of kindred spirits, filling three large rooms. Their art casts modernism in a new light.

Originating in Europe in the late 19th century, modernism was an artistic movement that responded to a world transformed by industrialisation, dramatic social upheaval and advances in science and technology. It changed culture as profoundly as the industrial revolution did society. Writers, composers and artists rejected the stolidity of the bourgeois middle classes, with their complacent faith in progress, and devised new and audacious artistic languages that articulated a sense of anxiety, exhilaration and terror. Soon enough these visionaries found themselves responding to a continent both riven by, and turning away in horror, from the first world war.

American artists reacted to modernism on their own terms. Most of them had visited its epicentre, Paris, in the aftermath of the war, and taken on board modernism’s abstractions and broken viewpoints, its repudiation of naturalism and its conceptual twists. Yet just as European modernists broke with the past, many outstanding American artists broke with Europe. Edward Hopper, Grant Wood, Demuth and Sheeler developed a style of painting – precisionism – so smooth, so clean, so meticulous in technique, that “cool” is the exact word for it. Even when these artists evoke the dynamism of Italy’s breathless, technology-obsessed futurists, with their paintings of factories, bridges and streets, or the disaffection of the expressionists, with their melancholy scenes of empty city streets, they do so with a strange serenity absent from their European counterparts. Their work is seldom frantic, and never visceral.

The most striking thing about the show is the near-absence of the human figure. We see land- and cityscapes, structures and objects, but people almost never, and when they do appear they are shadowy or tiny. This is an art of places and things, unnervingly deserted, a New World echo of the eerie atmosphere in the paintings of Giorgio de Chirico, the Italian forefather of surrealism. It is often hard to gauge what these artists felt about the scenes they depicted. Pieces that, according to their labels, represent fear or alienation or perhaps the dehumanisation wrought by the city and machine, might just as easily be viewed as proud statements of awe and confidence. Either way, in sharp contrast to a battered and traumatised Europe, the America they show is one that has clearly risen in power and splendour, the colossus of the century.