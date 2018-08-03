How Gala helped build the Salvador Dalí brand

In 1929 Salvador Dalí met Gala, the woman who would become his wife, muse, agent and collaborator. He was young, only 25, and just starting out as an artist. She was 35 and married with a child. In early photos, Salvador Dalí could almost be mistaken for Gala’s child. But over time, the balance shifted. He aged dramatically, growing puffier, rheumier and more ludicrous by the year. She, by contrast, was a glacier: unchanging, coolly elegant. People sniped that there was something vampiric about their 53-year relationship.

The art historian John Richardson described Gala as a “demonic dominatrix” who turned her husband into “as much a monster of hype and megalomania as she was.” André Breton, founder of Surrealism, thought Gala was a corrosive influence on the many artists she befriended. In their accounts, and others, Gala comes across as a parasite who hitched her ambition to Dalí and drove him to become a caricature of himself. Poor Dalí, they suggested, was bewitched. Lurid anecdotes abounded. Dalí had bought Gala a castle in Púbol, Catalonia, where she entertained her lovers. He had to get written permission to visit.

An exhibition at the National Art Museum of Catalonia, in Barcelona, tries to piece together Gala’s side of the story, recasting her as not simply a muse, but a writer, conceptual artist and performer ahead of her time. It displays a selection of Dalí’s paintings, photographs of them together, and some of Gala’s letters to family, friends and lovers, as well as a diary that was recently unearthed from her castle in Púbol. The diary is self-consciously literary, and a letter to the artist René Crevel reveals that Gala claimed to be working on a novel – though no manuscript has been found.

The idea is that while Dalí was the face of the enterprise, Gala propelled it. Dalí certainly recognised her contribution, signing some of his paintings “Gala Salvador Dalí” (which gave the exhibition its title). Can Gala, having produced no art that we know of, really be considered an artist? Perhaps not. But this exhibition does show how much Salvador Dalí – and his art – depended on her forceful personality, for better or worse.