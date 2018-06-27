Jane Bown, the English Cartier-Bresson

“People describe me as a portrait photographer, but I am not. I am a hack,” Jane Bown once claimed. In as much as a hack – or jobbing journalist – communicates what they see to a wider audience, that was accurate. Bown, who died in 2014, worked for the Observer, a British newspaper, for six decades starting from 1949. She was also one of the best portrait photographers of her time – Lord Snowdon described her as “a kind of English [Henri] Cartier-Bresson”. Her pictures go beyond the physically descriptive to convey something profound about each of her subjects. And they are beautiful – sculptural in their texture and the way that the light plays with the shadows.

A wrinkle in time Samuel Beckett in 1976

Bown was unusual in that she preferred to dispense with the usual tricks of her trade – the lights and reflectors and darkroom shimmies – relying instead on her eye and her ability to melt into the background. She shot on 35mm film to the end, almost always in black and white, and rarely took more than 10 minutes on an assignment – sometimes less. Her portrait of Samuel Beckett (1976, above) – deep-etched brow, winged eyebrows and an expression that is both knowing and guarded – was one of just five frames she took at the stage door of the Royal Court theatre as he was trying to avoid her.

Help the needy, not the greedy Pensioners protesting against the British government in 1980

The prints on show at an exhibition at Proud Gallery in London were (with the exception of coloured shots of the Beatles) all published in the Observer. Seeing them together, displayed in this long, narrow space, you feel as though you’re walking through a timeline of 20th-century Britain. There are the familiar faces: a young Mick Jagger caught unawares while he was being interviewed, his crotch thrust forward even in repose; David Hockney peering coyly through huge round glasses; Sinead O’Connor, Rudolph Nureyev and Cartier-Bresson himself, pointing his lens at her in what appears to be mutual appreciation rather than a photographic stand-off. And then there are her subtly political reportage pictures. “Pensioners protesting outside Margaret Thatcher’s home” (1980, above) perfectly captures what it meant to be at the butt end of that earlier age of austerity cuts – and what it takes to be one of the greatest hack photographers.