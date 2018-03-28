Larger than life: four centuries of glamour

Owning a life-sized portrait of yourself used to be the ultimate status symbol. They were so expensive to commission that in the 15th and 16th centuries they were almost the exclusive preserve of Europe’s ruling elite, used to project power, celebrate a marriage, show off heirs or even – in the case of Henry VIII – to check out potential royal brides.

In the Low Countries in the 17th century, the increasingly well-off merchant classes, keen to emulate the practices of the nobility, began to commission their own life-size portraits. A century later in England, young aristocrats turned to Gainsborough and Reynolds to give them glamour and gravitas.

By the end of the 19th century, the demand for portraits was so strong that critics accused it of causing the slow death of English painting. “Painters of repute confine themselves to executing portraits for which they exact high prices,” said a critic in the Magazine of Art in 1892, implying that they were being distracted from producing more important paintings. Full-length portraits, which were still costly enough to be considered a luxury, provided lucrative work for society painters like John Singer Sargent.

“High Society”, an exhibition of full-length portraits at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, whisks us through four centuries of lavish costumes and striking poses. It was devised to celebrate the joint acquisition by France and Holland in 2016 of two Rembrandt portraits, which are, naturally, the stars of the show.