Myth, science and the fate of the Romanovs

A century ago, the last tsar of Russia, Nicholas II, was killed alongside his tsarina Alexandra, their five children and several loyal attendants in the industrial city of Yekaterinburg. The Bolsheviks orchestrated (and subsequently obscured) the imperial family’s deaths in order to secure their own political legitimacy. Yet the Romanovs’ mysterious end only enhanced their international appeal. For decades, it was rumoured that the youngest grand duchess, Anastasia, survived the carnage, inspiring more than ten imposters to claim her identity and Hollywood to spin her tale into profit. “Anastasia”, a cartoon movie-musical released in 1997, introduced a new generation to the Romanovs and their manipulative spiritual healer, Rasputin.

Britain has long been fascinated with Russia’s dynastic dramas – perhaps because the two countries share royal history and blood. Alexandra was in part raised by her grandmother, Queen Victoria, while Nicholas was a first cousin of King George V, which accounted for their famously uncanny resemblance. Although the British government initially offered political asylum to Nicholas and his family in 1917, the plan was quashed due to fears that this could lead to popular unrest, threatening other European monarchies. As such, the family’s bloody fate was sealed.

Family jewels Maria, Alexandra, Alexei, Olga, Tatiana, Nicholas and Anastasia

A new exhibition at the Science Museum in London, “The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution”, does not fantasise about potential Romanov survivors, nor does it dwell on the politics around their deaths. Instead, the show takes a more grounded (and, unsurprisingly, scientific) approach to the Romanovs and their legacy. The first half details the family’s relationship with both conventional and mystical forms of medicine which they used to address a range of ailments – including the tsarina’s anxiety and her son Alexei’s haemophilia. The second half outlines how, more than 70 years afterwards, forensics helped explain how the family died. Scattered throughout the exhibition are the objects from the family’s private lives – jewel-encrusted Fabergé eggs among them.

The exhibition sometimes lacks organisation or depth. Digressions on topics such as female mental illness are interesting but distracting. And although some objects on display truly belonged to the family (like their travelling medical chest), the show heavily relies on generic historical medical devices borrowed from the Wellcome Collection. But these are minor quibbles. The Science Museum has created an engaging, accessible exhibition that offers a novel perspective on one of history’s most infamous events.