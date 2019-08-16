Pierre Cardin designed uniforms for the Moon

The space race inspired a feeling that anything was possible: you just had to imagine something, and there it was. In the 1960s culture was energised by a boundless optimism and faith in technology, as artists, writers, filmmakers and designers came up with competing visions of the future. Pierre Cardin, a French designer born in 1922, was one of these seers. A new exhibition on at the Brooklyn Museum – “Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion” – captures his prescient attempts to push the limits of design, fashion and retail.

It focuses on Cardin’s many firsts: he was the first fashion designer to visit NASA , and the first Western designer to see the potential of China as a market – with millions of potential consumers. He was also the first designer to license his name and initials, giving him freedom to focus on other projects, like buying the Paris restaurant Maxim’s and turning it into a global brand.

Cardin lived in an era of imagination, and was free to explore worlds that had seemed invisible to designers before him. Yet many of his innovations came before the space age. In 1946 he began making high-end, custom-fitted clothes while living in Paris and working as one of Christian Dior’s first employees. Dior’s haute couture was too expensive for most people, and Cardin quickly forged his own idea of who his customers should be: everyone from Jacqueline Kennedy, for whom he created a famous red-wool suit in 1961, to high-street shoppers. In 1959 he realised this vision: becoming one of the first fashion designers to launch a “ready-to-wear” line with his radical collection for Printemps, a department store in Paris. Making high fashion accessible was not a universally welcomed feat – Cardin was temporarily expelled from Chambre Syndicale, the French fashion industry’s governing body.

He rebelled again in the 1960s, with another pioneering tactic: selling licences so that other businesses and individuals could use his branding on their products. Cardin has stamped his logo on more than 850 licences, including everything from soap to frying pans, and has amassed a fortune in the process (in 2011 Cardin valued his business empire at £897m, though some analysts estimated the value at half that). The practice is now common in the fashion industry, though some critics thought (and still do think) that it cheapened his label – one Harvard Business Review article includes Cardin as a case study in a piece titled “How Not to Extend Your Luxury Brand”.



In the exhibition, Cardin’s ingenuity is most evident in the unorthodox shapes of his signature designs. His geometric “porthole” dresses, with protruding triangular busts and sharp edges, are a departure from the traditional fitted dresses of the 1950s, which were designed for an hourglass figure. A variety of Cardin’s avant-garde designs are on display: he created linen trousers with bulging circular discs at the knee, and dressed models in sheer plexiglass visors. He experimented with modern fabrics like PVC and created an entirely new one, a heat-treated synthetic fabric which he christened Cardine.

Though Cardin’s clothes look futuristic, they also reflect the past in which he designed them. His “Cosmocorps” suits were created as uniforms for humans living on the Moon or Mars, yet were also a prescient example of unisex clothing at a time when traditional gender roles – and the clothes men and women wore – were becoming blurred. Cardin’s designs are also timeless: many of them would not look out of place today. Their sharp angles and geometric shapes can be found on modern catwalks; one 2010 show at Central Saint Martin’s college in London was full of angular cuts, and looked like a tribute to Cardin’s vision of the future. But the next time you encounter Cardin’s influence might not be on the runway. It will probably be plastered on the packaging of a bar of chocolate, a colourful tie or maybe a bath towel – via one of the designer’s many licences.