Plants with personality: the art of Cedric Morris

In 1945 Cedric Morris bred the first British species of pink bearded iris. He had already achieved considerable fame as a modernist painter, twice exhibiting at the Venice Biennale in the late 1920s and early 1930s, but now he was a star of the iris world. Horticulturalists of all stamps, from Vita Sackville-West to Constance Spry, would flock to the exotic, sprawling gardens at Benton End in Suffolk, where from 1939 Morris lived and ran a radical art school with his lifelong partner Arthur Lett-Haines.

Lett, as he was known, used to grumble about “these suspect gardeners”, who would distract Cedric from the more serious business of painting, and it’s true that while Morris’s reputation as a gardener waxed in the 1940s and 1950s, his esteem as a painter waned. However, a new exhibition at the Garden Museum – the first museum show devoted to Morris in three decades – sets out to demonstrate how closely these two passions intertwined.

In Paris in the early 1920s, Morris became friends with Marcel Duchamp, Peggy Guggenheim and Man Ray. He experimented with abstraction and surrealism – but while the latter would leave a lasting mark on his style, he soon gravitated toward a disciplined, tightly controlled realism. When he returned to London at the end of the decade – a time of raucous parties, which he spent in the orbit of the Bright Young Things – his reputation as an artist was soaring. He painted landscapes captured from his compulsive travels in Britain and abroad (some of which can be seen in the exhibition’s commercial pendant, at Philip Mould & Company on Pall Mall). He painted portraits that were, in a memorable phrase attributed to Raymond Mortimer, “not speaking but shrieking likenesses”.

But Morris soon renounced high society, moving with Lett to Pound Farm in rural Suffolk. He had eight acres of land and the luxury of his first proper garden. In the decades to come, he produced a succession of absorbing, restless still-lives – perhaps it’s better to call them flower portraits, for they are animated by the characters and quirks of the subjects Morris loved better than any other. Sometimes his plants curve rhythmically across shimmering, semi-surrealist landscapes; sometimes they burgeon from the muted setting of the studio. His palette is lively but naturalistic; his impasto is often so heavy that while the petals point out at you, the paint-laden canvas bulges inward on itself.

Lucian Freud, one of Morris’s students, recalled that “Cedric taught me to paint, and more important to keep at it”. By displaying the portrait that Freud painted of his teacher in 1939, the exhibition hints that a reappraisal of Morris’s influence on the School of London, the group of postwar figurative painters that included Freud and Francis Bacon, and his place in British modernism more broadly, might be due. But for now, this brief, beguiling display is above all a celebration of a singular mind that realised fresh forms in art and life.