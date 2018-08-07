René Magritte still has the power to surprise

It is sometimes said that Surrealist paintings are disappointing up close; perhaps we see them so often in reproduction that by the time we see the real ones in a museum they’ve lost some of their strangeness. René Magritte’s paintings could fall into that trap. His bowler hats, apples, puffy clouds and pipes have popped up on coffee mugs, tote bags and dorm-room posters for decades. Not to mention album covers: Jeff Beck used Magritte’s “The Listening Room” on the cover of his 1969 LP “Beck-Ola”. Is Magritte too ubiquitous to be uncanny? No, is the takeaway from “The Fifth Season”, an exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Displaying lesser-known work alongside some of his best-loved paintings, it shows that Magritte still has the power to surprise.

Suited and fruited “Son of Man” (1964), © Charly Herscovici, Brussels / Artists’ Rights Society (ARS), New York

In 1943 Magritte was living in Nazi-occupied Belgium. He was relatively well-known in artistic circles, though he was far from a household name. He had spent three years in Paris, where he was close with a group of painters which included André Breton, the leader of the Surrealist movement. He had developed his signature style: elegant canvases that challenged our ways of seeing. But the second world war had thrown him into a deep existential crisis. As he wrote to Breton: “The confusion and panic that Surrealism wanted to create in order to bring everything into question were achieved much better by the Nazi idiots than by us.” When everyday life had become horrifically surreal, why bother exploring the anxieties of the ordinary?

Magritte entered a strange phase in his painting, which lasted for several years. First came what became known as Magritte’s “Renoir” period, featuring hazy, thick oil paintings that referenced Impressionism. He wrote a manifesto explaining his change of tack: “We have neither the time nor the taste to play at Surrealist art, we have a huge task ahead of us, we must imagine charming objects which will awaken what is left within us of the instinct to pleasure.” In 1948 he embarked on what he would christen his vache period. Some of the images are familiar – pipes and bowler hats – but the rustic style, characterised by garish colours and the loose brushstrokes of Expressionism, is not. They’re unsettling if we think we know Magritte. Vache being the French word for cow, it’s been suggested that Magritte had his tongue firmly in his cheek.

By the 1950s, Magritte had returned to his pre-war style. It made him rich and famous. After he died, in 1967, his crisis period became relegated to the dustbin of art history, an aberration in a long and prolific career. “The Fifth Season” draws parallels between his wartime art and his later work to show how his struggle with Surrealism resulted in paintings whose elegance was matched by their profundity. Its nine galleries are filled with more than 70 of his oil paintings and gouaches. The otherworldliness, multiplied, is sublime.