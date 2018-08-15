Seeing history in colour makes the past less foreign

“Into the valley of Death/Rode the six hundred”, wrote Alfred, Lord Tennyson, commemorating the ill-fated charge of the Light Brigade at the Battle of Balaclava during the Crimean war. Roger Fenton’s picture of that same valley (below), taken shortly after the rout of Lord Cardigan’s cavalry in 1854, was one of the first photographs of a battlefield to be published in the West. Yet even at this early date in the history of photography, images were not immune to manipulation. Fenton was accused of dressing the landscape with cannonballs to add to the drama of the scene. Long before the advent of Photoshop, the camera was proving itself a less than reliable witness.

“The Colour of Time”, a collaboration between the historian Dan Jones and the artist Marina Amaral, opens with Fenton’s confection. The book presents a panorama of world history from 1850 to 1960 through 200 photographs taken during this period. The pictures, though, are very different from the grainy, monochrome images that readers of the Daily Sketch, the Graphic and countless other newspapers launched to take advantage of the new medium would have seen: they have been rendered into full colour. The results are often startling, even in the cases of familiar images, of which there are a fair few.