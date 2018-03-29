Siân Davey’s coming of age

Memories of your teenage years tend to be clouded by raw emotions, from the first pricks of lust to the thrill of independence. Siân Davey, an English photographer, brings that phase of life into sharper focus with her series “Martha”, now being published as a photo-book, in which she spent three years following her stepdaughter’s journey out of childhood. From lazy summer afternoons in the Devon countryside to long, bleary nights dancing at clubs and devouring pizzas, she captures an adolescent world which may feel lost to those who have already passed over the threshold into adulthood. In “Martha”, time floats; emotions are intense.

Family relationships – especially complicated ones – have always been at the centre of Davey’s work. She began her career as a photographer documenting the final days of her father’s life; the detritus of pill bottles and old letters in his hospital room reflected the sad end to their difficult relationship. When her daughter, Alice, was born with Down’s syndrome, Davey used the camera to confront her instinctive feelings of fear and denial. The resulting series, “Looking for Alice”, published as a photo book in 2016, chronicled her daughter’s early life. Using a medium-format camera, which captures Alice’s world with intensely tactile detail and delicate light and colour, Davey follows her daughter as she watches TV , gets a haircut, and plays at the beach. With her wispy bowlcut and soulful eyes, Alice is irresistibly charming – and, ultimately, much like any other child.

One project led to another when, one day, Alice’s older sister, Martha, aged 16 (above), asked Davey why she no longer photographed her. In the question, Davey detected anxiety, about whether Martha was being valued or loved enough, emotions Davey recognised in herself.