Stanley Kubrick, the teenage photographer

Before Stanley Kubrick was Stanley Kubrick, probably the most revered of all American film directors, he was Stanley Kubrick the teenage New York photographer. Born in the Bronx in 1928, he left high school in 1945, and went straight to “Look”, a magazine which boasted “reader interest for yourself, for your wife, for your private secretary, for your office boy”. Two years later, the magazine included a short profile of the 19-year-old “veteran”, accompanied by an unsmiling headshot. “In his spare time,” notes the article, “Stanley experiments with cinematography and dreams of the day when he can make documentary films.”

At “Look”, he was paid to prowl New York’s tenements, subways, racetracks and colleges, often using a hidden camera to capture the hardscrabble lives of Gotham’s inhabitants. His portraits of sport and showbusiness stars have a similar air of spontaneity and candour. “By the time I was 21,” he said later, “I had four years of seeing how things worked in the world. I think if I had gone to college I would never have become a director.”

Many of Kubrick’s “Look” photographs are on display in the Museum of the City of New York, and over 300 of them have been collected in “Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs”, a Taschen book which is almost as hefty as the alien monolith in “2001: A Space Odyssey”. Even if you’d never heard of the director, you could relish it as a vivid, evocative chronicle of New York in the late 1940s, when the metropolis hummed with promise, and when absolutely everyone, it seems, knew how to dress in style. But for Kubrick fans, there’s fun to be had in searching for the great auteur’s trademarks in the work of his industrious and precociously talented younger self.