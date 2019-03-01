The Elizabethan age in miniature

Visitors attending a new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London will have to resist the urge to press their noses to the glass vitrines. Nicholas Hilliard, the 16th-century English artist who painted the miniscule portraits contained within these display cabinets, wrote that they should be viewed “of necessity in hand near unto the eye”. That is impossible here, but the gallery has wisely supplied magnifying glasses so that viewers can get a proper look at the tiny locks, ruffs of lace and wisps of beard of Hilliard’s subjects. Born in Devon in 1547, Hilliard was a master miniaturist whose career coincided with the height of the English Renaissance, which he both mirrored and shaped in his depictions of Queen Elizabeth’s courtiers. “Elizabethan Treasures” displays his work alongside that of his student, Isaac Oliver, a Huguenot refugee. Oliver’s miniatures imported a hazy, chiaroscuro style from the continent but they are just as intricate as Hilliard’s, and for the most part equally tiny – little bigger than coins or postage stamps.

Like coins and stamps, miniature portraits were tokens imbued with cultural value. Wearing one in a locket could signal political allegiance; giving one as a gift could be a declaration of love. As with all Renaissance portraiture, eye-popping jewellery and expensive clothes take centre-stage in this ornate, symbolic pageant of an exhibition. The careful management of one’s public image wasn’t just vain preening (or, at least, not only that). During this period England was in thrall to the idea of “self-fashioning”, which held that one’s appearance and personality ought to be carefully presented, like an artwork. To have your portrait painted by Oliver and Hilliard was not just a matter of having your likeness taken, it was also a way of forging your identity.

The self-fashioning cut both ways. By making miniatures, or “limning” as it was then called, Hilliard and Oliver claimed a status that was several notches above the average painter who was, at the time, viewed as a mere craftsman. Much of what we know about Hilliard’s trade comes from his “Treatise on the Arte of Limning” (1600), a manuscript copy of which is on display in the exhibition. In it, Hilliard is relentlessly keen to emphasise that limning is “a kind of gentle painting” – gentle as in genteel and reserved for a select few artists.

That Hilliard could get away with such posturing is partly due to the illustrious heritage of his craft. Limners were the artistic descendants of medieval manuscript illuminators (both “limning” and “illuminate” derive from “luminare”, a Latin word meaning “to emit light”). By Hilliard’s day, when the printing press had squeezed the market for hand-made books, those skilled in illumination turned their skills to stand-alone portraits, which were painted on to the same calf-skin vellum bookmakers used for parchment. Limners’ other claim to special status was their mind-boggling technical skill. Armed with a rag-tag miscellany of tools including squirrel-hair brushes and dog-tooth burnishers, they produced artworks so precisely wrought that, according to Hilliard, a stray speck of dandruff or fleck of spittle could ruin them.