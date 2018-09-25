The other side of Weimar art

Think “Weimar” and you think decadence and doom. There is certainly plenty of both on display in “Magic Realism: Art in Weimar Germany 1919-33”, a new exhibition at Tate Modern in London. But rather than presenting the Weimar Republic as a brief, ill-fated interlude born of one set of horrors and foreshadowing another, the organisers of the exhibition have selected artworks that give a more nuanced impression of the era.

“Magic realism” is most often thought of as a literary genre, one that blends fantastical elements with a more lifelike depiction of the world. Yet the term was coined in 1925 by Franz Roh, a German art historian, who observed that many artists in the Weimar Republic rejected the idealistic style fashionable before the first world war, which combined naturalistic depiction with an amplification of beauty and virtue, in favour of a realism with uncanny elements.

The paintings and drawings on show in these six rooms (arranged by themes such as “The Cabaret”, “The Circus”, “Faith and Magic”) unsettle the viewer with their mix of the weird and the everyday. The grotesque satires of George Grosz and Otto Dix, two of the figures most closely associated with Weimar, are set alongside a selection of less celebrated artists with very different styles. I wasn’t previously familiar with the range and power of Albert Birkle, or Jeanne Mammen’s caustic ingenuity.

Much of the work on show is bleak, savage and pessimistic, but we also see energy and optimism. Dix’s “Lust Murder” pictures are characteristically unnerving, but his series of circus sketches is light and enchanting. The exhibition reminds us that Weimar was, for these artists, a living present – the unwritten future of which contained possibilities other than disaster.