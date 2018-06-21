The real Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo was born in Mexico City in 1907, though after becoming a socialist she would claim that it was really 1910, when the Mexican revolution began. Her mother had mixed European and native-American heritage, while her father was a German immigrant who became an architectural photographer for the pre-revolutionary government.

Fiery character The leather boot on Khalo’s prosthetic leg has an embroidered dragon on appliquéd silk

At the age of six Kahlo contracted polio, which left her with a permanently enfeebled right leg, for which she had to wear a prosthesis (right). When she was 18 she was nearly killed in a bus crash in Mexico City when an iron handrail went right through her, breaking her pelvis, collarbone, ribs and spinal column. Over the rest of her life, she would have more than 30 operations in a vain attempt to rebuild her shattered frame.

Before the accident she had hoped to become a doctor, but now she turned to painting, encouraged by her father who gave her paints, a specially adapted easel and a mirror fixed to the underside of the canopy of her four-poster bed. As she convalesced, she studied the portraits of Renaissance masters and she also began a lifelong study of herself. Over the next 20 years she would paint dozens of autobiographical scenes and self-portraits.

In 1928 Frida fell in love with Diego Rivera, a famous Mexican muralist who was twice her age. She married him a year later. Her art grew in daring and confidence, the more so as she faced adversities of one kind or another: the ongoing health problems, a series of miscarriages and her husband’s compulsive infidelity. By the late 1930s she had become a celebrity, with solo exhibitions in Paris and New York City and accolades from Vogue magazine. But during the 1940s Kahlo and her paintings slipped from the public eye. She died in 1954, and was not rediscovered until the 1980s.

An exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London traces the links between her life, her style and her work. Along with 13 of her paintings, it includes some of the thousands of documents, items of clothing and personal possessions which lay sealed in a bathroom in her house in Mexico City for 50 years after she died – the first time these artefacts have been seen outside Mexico.