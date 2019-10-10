Walter Chandoha, pioneer of the cat meme

Walter Chandoha’s fascination with cats began when he rescued a mewling kitten from a frozen alley in New York. This fateful encounter with “Loco”, the name inspired by his nightly ritual of frenzied sprinting around his new owner’s flat, would set Chandoha on a path to becoming the master of cat photography. During his 70-year career he took more than 90,000 photographs of cats, enthralled by the variety of their poses and expressions. Many of these photographs graced the pages of National Geographic and Life magazine. Commercially, he was phenomenally successful: if you walked down the pet-food aisle of an American supermarket in the 1950s or 1960s, almost all the photos you’d see on the packaging would be his.

Chandoha, who died this year and is the subject of a book by Taschen, was born in Bayonne, New Jersey on November 30th 1920. When he was a teenager, he experimented with his family’s Kodak camera, whose viewfinder was at an awkward 45-degree angle. “You couldn’t see your subject, but you could guess,” Chandoha recalled. He spent hours buried deep in a cupboard, a makeshift dark room, developing photographs. After high school he became an apprentice to Leon de Vos, a photographer who worked in the advertising industry in Manhattan. The pay was measly. But he learnt various tricks of the trade, including how photographs could be improved with intense backlighting. In the wake of the Pearl Harbour attack in December 1941, Chandoha was conscripted into the army and posted to the Pacific, where he became a combat photographer. The experience he gained capturing motion would stand him in good stead.

Home from the war, Chandoha enrolled on a marketing course at New York University. When he wasn’t studying he was pounding the city’s sidewalks, documenting the minutiae of daily life. It was there, on a winter’s night in 1949, that he was to meet his muse. Encouraged by his wife Maria, he sent pictures of Loco to newspapers and entered them into competitions. Chandoha’s talents were soon spotted by magazines like Look and Women’s Home Companion, which began to commission him. The advertising agencies of Madison Avenue came calling too. After the second world war, pet ownership in America increased. As symbols of the suburban domestic idyll, alongside television sets and bakelite kitchenware, cats and dogs were increasingly used to promote a brand’s “family values”. Chandoha’s images were used in campaigns for Ohrbach’s department store on West 34th Street and pet-food brands like Puss’n’Boots and Friskies.

Chandoha immortalised his subjects’ subtleties of expression and peculiarities of character, from a slow blink to a flash of a pink sandpaper tongue; from nuzzling noses to warning hisses. He took great pains to get the perfect shot: dropping to the floor to meet the cats at eye-level, strategically positioning tasty treats and getting their attention by meowing or squawking. Some people criticise cats for their imperious, unknowable nature. But Chandoha knew something that they don’t: if you have the patience, cats will reveal their personalities to you; and if you’re lucky, even some of their secrets.