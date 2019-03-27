Are you man enough to pole-dance?

Pole-dancing has a problem with men. And not the one you’re thinking.

What began as circus sideshow performed by women in the 1920s, found its seedier side in the 1960s and took off as a fitness fad in the noughties is now on its way to becoming a sport. But before the International Olympic Committee will recognise it, “pole”, as its acolytes prefer to call it, needs to attract more male competitors. Just five men took part in the first world pole championships in 2012. In an effort to appeal to the kind of men usually found doing CrossFit or parkour, the International Pole Sports Federation has introduced new, more masculine disciplines like the intimidating-sounding “Ultra Pole”. It’s starting to pay off. Katie Coates, the federation’s president, estimates there are now around 500 top-level male athletes.

A few months ago a friend showed me some men’s pole routines online. I was amazed by the technical skill, artistry and choreography: they seemed more gymnastics than gentleman’s club. I’d been looking for a way to get fit that wouldn’t bore me into quitting instantly, so in a fever of new-year enthusiasm I enrolled on a six-week pole-dancing course with two friends – one male, one female – in tow. When I told colleagues what I’d done, responses ranged from “Do you pay them, or do they pay you?” (I’m less likely to make it rain dollar bills than kickstart a consumer-spending drought) to “Will you be doing it in heels?” (I’m still struggling to find stilettos in my size). So it was with some trepidation that I walked into a south London studio one Sunday afternoon in my skimpiest shorts and a vest that I’d last worn on a beach holiday. Showing lots of flesh, I was assured, is necessary to better grip the metal. I found gleaming poles running from floor to ceiling, a chiselled adonis of an instructor, and, save for my friend, only one other man in the 11-person class.

Our journey to the pole started with an intense bout of stretching before each of us sized up the cold steel. We began with a simple spin, one leg sweeping round while the other stayed planted firmly on the floor. James, the instructor, made it look effortless, the static pole an axis around which he had complete control. When I tried the same thing I brought my foot up, stumbled and found my clammy grip sliding down the pole. Ah. Over the next couple of sessions I concentrated on basic moves – a handstand here, a spin there – but one thing was knocking my confidence. In what is undoubtedly a bad omen for my fledgling career in journalism, I couldn’t climb the greasy pole. One move in particular, the chair spin, confounded me. No matter how hard I gripped, every time I tried to bring my knees into my chest I’d slump to the floor, feeling more like a clumsy firefighter than a sultry seducer. My male friend, a novice like me, took to it frustratingly easily, twirling around me while I floundered.

It was only then that I learned of the sweaty pole dancer’s secret weapon: chalk. After class I bought a cheap bottle of the stuff on Amazon, oddly labelled with a close-up of Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” from the Sistine Chapel. If Adam had liquid chalk, would he have simply grabbed the divine digit, performed a deft fan kick, transitioned into a cross-legged climb and ascended, sparing humanity millennia of hassle? Who’s to say.