Nap time for grown-ups: will sleeping pods catch on?

Arranging to meet somebody in London is an exercise in civility. One person suggests a pub; everyone agrees a time; someone tries to convince you to “nip out of work a bit early” to get in an extra pint. Arranging to meet somebody in New York, by contrast, is an exercise in humiliation. You suggest a meeting. The other person offers “a late breakfast”, maybe at 7.30am? You try your best to convince them to meet at a more reasonable hour while trying not to seem like a pampered European who only gets out of bed to collect his cheque from the government. And that’s how you end up blearily munching muesli at 9am in some ghastly part of midtown Manhattan.

So it was that I found myself blinking into the humid New York sunshine after breakfast at 9.45am one recent morning. I had not slept a great deal the night before. Neither, it seems, do most New Yorkers; the subway is full of ads for a couch company called “Burrow”, featuring exhausted people passed out on their sofas. A report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016 found that a third of Americans don’t get enough sleep. Fortunately, my next assignment that morning was to try out the “Dreamery”, a nap room in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village set up by Casper, the millennial mattress brand.

If you live in London or New York or anywhere near an internet connection, you will have passed an ad, a review, a blog post or an offer for Casper. It is the Lockheed Martin of the mattress-industrial complex, a branded behemoth intent on dominating what goes under your sheets just as surely as Tinder helps you decide who’s on top of them. Casper was worth $750m last year, is a player in the shadowy world of mattress reviews and, this being 2018, don’t just sell things to plonk yourself on at night but is also, as Fast Company puts it, a “lifestyle-driven enterprise that looks at sleep as a unique, optimisable category comparable to exercise or cooking or travel”. You can see why I needed a nap.

When I arrived at the Dreamery, I was greeted by a nice PR lady who offered me some pyjamas (nope), flavoured sparkling water (an American obsession, I’ve learnt), and face creams (still nope). She showed me to the nicely appointed loos and washbasins, where you can use a toothbrush made from the reclaimed hairs of a new-growth bamboo forest or some similar, feel-good, environmentally friendly material, and then introduced me to a man in a lab coat manning the “sleeping pods”. It’s the kind of thing you might see in a satirical television show about late capitalism, but I was too sleepy to be snide about it.