A YBA who came of age

“Please don’t call it a retrospective,” Rachel Whiteread has said of the exhibition tracking her 30-year art career, which has opened at Tate Britain. “I can only think about it if I call it a ‘survey’.” This geographical and architectural term avoids the death-knell of “retrospective” and feels suitable for a body of work that maps the artist’s domestic landscape.

The exhibition, in the cavernous Duveen galleries, draws a thread from her first solo exhibition in 1988 to her thin papier-mâché casts from this year. Whiteread specialises in using plaster or resin to capture a missing object or the spaces in between things; she describes herself as “mummifying the air in a room.”

There are resin casts of doors and windows; imprints of a roof complete with beams; a chunky plaster block marking the space underneath a sink. Most disturbing is the Judenplatz Holocaust Memorial, documented here in photographs, a concrete bomb-shelter-like building remembering the murder of 65,000 Austrian Jews. It was cast inside-out, with no door handles, creating a sense of claustrophobia and impenetrable horror. This is a memorial as embalmed trauma. Alongside Whiteread’s casts and photographs of casts are drawings and various found objects – spoons, cans, chunks of plaster, shoes and plates. You can tell she is drawn to the hinterland between function and abstraction.

Whiteread is still best known for the concrete cast she made in 1993 of an entire building, a 19th-century terraced house, for which she won the Turner prize – the first female artist to do so. Like some of the other Young British Artists ( YBA s) who rose to fame in the 1990s, Whiteread has been criticised for being a one-trick pony. That’s unfair. This exhibition shows that although she may not be a wildly versatile artist, her variations on a single theme add up to an intelligent and subtly provocative body of work.