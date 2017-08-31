Beatlemania in the frame

When Harry Benson, a photographer for the Daily Express, was assigned to cover the Beatles in early 1964, he took on the job with reluctance. As a newsman, he was more interested in reportage than entertainment. When he met up with the band, they had just embarked on the second act of their career, which splits neatly into three phases: three years spent working their way to stardom; three years of intense touring and recording; and three years of slowly falling apart. Benson began photographing them at the very moment when global fame overtook them. He soon realised that far from being just another show-business tale, their success was a major news story, at the heart of dramatically changing times.

Benson shadowed them over the following 32 months. This would nowadays be on the swift side for a major act to complete the cycle of recording, releasing and touring one album. In that time, the Beatles made five LP s, became superstars in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australasia, pursued a relentless and exhausting performance schedule, starred in two feature films, and experienced the joys and perils of unprecedented celebrity.

Despite the Beatles’ fame, the press and public had the kind of access to them that would now be unthinkable. No photographer was as close to them as Benson. The Beatles came to trust him – to respect his professionalism and his disinclination to ingratiate himself with them. It also helped that the smart, ruthlessly ambitious young Glaswegian looked the part – the Beatles, he was told, didn’t like having unattractive people around them. His lens caught the band in all aspects of its working life. The results, collected in a sumptuous new book, “The Beatles On The Road 1964-1966”, document the most sustained frenzy any pop act has ever endured, or surely ever will.

Love me do “Ringo getting to know the fans a little better”, Miami Beach (1964)

This was Beatlemania, and Benson’s pictures show it from the viewpoints of both the fans and the band. We see the chaos of concerts and public appearances, and the mop-top photo ops staged with such endearing naivety that they have a candid quality despite themselves. His photographs capture both the wonder and the madness of Beatlemania; the innocence and the experience of a group whose huge popularity saw them flung daily into a maelstrom of mass hysteria.

Perhaps the single most telling Beatle quote in the book is one from John Lennon in 1971: “One has to completely humiliate oneself to be what the Beatles were.” This new form of stardom was less a Faustian bargain, more a deranged free-for-all in which none of the parties truly understood the terms of the arrangement until it was over.