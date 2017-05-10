Portraiture tends to be a straightforward form: an artist creates an image of a person, and we understand that this image represents that person. The National Portrait Gallery in London has staged an experiment which scrambles this perception entirely. “Behind the mask, another mask” brings together the work of Claude Cahun (1894-1954), a French photographer, and Gillian Wearing, a contemporary British artist. The two are divided by time – Cahun died nine years before Wearing was born – but united by the idea that identity is a façade, and life a performance.



Cahun was a surrealist photographer who specialised in self-portraits. But rather than appearing as herself in these images, she would dress up, as a boy with cropped hair or a middle-aged nurse. In these tableaux, in which you can see parallels with Cindy Sherman’s work, she cloaks herself in ideas she wished to project: that the dream world could be superimposed upon the real one; that gender could be remade by the imagination. The latter was an idea that she embodied. When she was around 25 years old, Cahun – originally named Lucy Schwob – took on a deliberately androgynous name; she began describing her gender as “neuter”.

Gillian Wearing, a star of contemporary art, shares Cahun’s fascination with masquerade. But where Cahun relied chiefly upon costume, make-up and dark-room techniques to change her appearance, Wearing deploys sophisticated prosthetics and CGI to the same end. She appears not only as different versions of herself, but also as family members and several of her heroes – among them Cahun. To walk through her portion of the exhibition is to trek through the uncanny valley: her use of state-of-the-art computer animation makes it difficult to pinpoint where the human Wearing ends and her digital counterpart begins. Only her eyes, the same thoughtful brown eyes gazing through each mask, betray the person behind the façade. You follow them around the room.

Cahun and Wearing’s work – which is simultaneously playful and serious – confounds one’s idea of what portraiture is, because it confounds one’s idea of what a person is, as being comprised of a single, stable identity. Cahun and Wearing remake themselves over and over again, with such ingenuity that you start to wonder who they were in the first place. One ends up not knowing what to think. This sense of confusion and disorientation is heightened by the way the show is organised. Their work is sometimes displayed side by side, sometimes shown in different rooms. It leaves you feeling bewildered – which is both unnerving and invigorating.