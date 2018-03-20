Cross-dressing: a secret history

Nowadays, most of us wouldn’t bat an eyelid at a woman wearing a man’s suit. But as liberal views about gender and sexuality become more mainstream in many countries, it’s easy to forget how transgressive cross-dressing used to be. An exhibition of photographs from the archive of Sébastien Lifshitz, a French director and screenwriter, reminds us of a period in time when wearing clothes associated with the opposite sex was not only radical but risky.

Lifshitz has scoured flea markets, junk shops, garage sales and eBay to find images of cross-dressing in Europe and America from the 1880s onwards. It would have been good to have some examples of cross-dressing outside these two continents, but then again, this is a very personal collection.

What makes these photographs especially interesting is the lack of specific information about their subject matter: most of them are anonymous. We know nothing about the lives of these people, whether they identified as heterosexual or gay or lesbian or something in between. Studying their pensive half-smile or impassive stare, you wonder at the dreams and desires that lie behind the picture. You leave the exhibition uplifted, in a celebratory mood and full of gratitude for the people who refused to do what society expected of them.