David Milne’s terra incognito

David Milne, a strikingly original Canadian landscape painter, is celebrated in his own country but almost unheard of outside it. A new exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery in London should change that. Presenting a wide selection of his oil paintings, alongside watercolours, drawings and photographs, “David Milne: Modern Painting” makes the case that his bold, experimental landscapes enriched not only the Canadian canon, but also the broader narrative of modernist painting.

A previous generation of 19th-century Canadian landscape painters had taken as their subject the raw power of nature. Like them, Milne (1882-1953) spent extended periods alone in the remote and often inhospitable wilds of New York and Canada. But while his predecessors were moved to capture the vastness and epic beauty of the wilderness, Milne, whose dispassionate eye rejected hierarchies of subject matter, found tree stumps as interesting as spectacular sunsets. His cool detachment would later result in affecting responses to the battlefields of the first world war that rivalled more obviously impassioned treatments by artists like Paul Nash and CRW Nevinson.

Prompted by the experiments of avant-garde European painters like Monet and Matisse, whose work he familiarised himself with while living in New York, Milne was fascinated by perception. This he saw as the true purpose of his work. He sought to direct the viewer’s gaze by carefully organising colour and form on canvas. As his career progressed he subtracted details, and refined his colours, providing the viewer with just enough information to discern the subjects of his paintings. His use of colour is central to his style. He deployed it increasingly sparingly, but knew how to use just enough to create order and rhythm and to suggest a mood. For Milne, less was always more.