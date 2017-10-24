Down and out with Chaïm Soutine

Few artists shaped paint like Chaïm Soutine. His canvases – full of smears and splotches, lines and lacerations – seem to boil with motion. Pictures that appear to be uniformly coloured from a distance reveal themselves to be kaleidoscopic close up. And yet, though he is highly valued in France, Soutine has never been well-known in Britain. A new exhibition at the Courtauld Gallery in London, of his remarkable portraits of cooks, butchers, waiters and bellboys, should change all that.

Soutine may have been interested in humble figures because he recognised himself in them. A Lithuanian Jew born in 1893 in what is now Belarus, he left for Paris in 1913 without a penny in his pocket and moved to Montparnasse, where he lived in penury for years. It was in the early 1920s that he became fascinated by the staff of Parisian hotels and restaurants. He painted his subjects over many gruelling sessions, giving most of them distorted features: elongated limbs, mismatched eyes and elephantine ears. At first glance these deformities might appear cruel or parodic but they were just Soutine’s way of drawing out his impressions of particular features that caught his eye.

These portraits, made between 1919 and 1933, helped to establish his reputation, and by the end of the 1920s, Soutine had metamorphosed from penniless bohemian to highly respected artist. Contemporaries acclaimed him as the heir to Vincent van Gogh, due to the intensity of his landscapes, but it would be more apt to describe him as a successor to Paul Cézanne, who did more than anyone before to harness the sculptural qualities of paint. In his portraits there is also something of Rembrandt, an artist whom Soutine valued above all others for his ability to capture the psychology of his sitters. As Willem de Kooning, who was particularly taken with the artist, said, “Soutine distorted the pictures but not the people.”