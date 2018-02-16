Dream boats

You’re gonna need a bigger coil Isambard Kingdom Brunel (1857)

Among the exhibits at a new show at the Victoria & Albert museum in London is a photograph of Isambard Kingdom Brunel from 1857. The engineer stands with his hands in his pockets, sporting a top hat and a cigar, looking proud but distinctly Lilliputian against a backdrop of enormous metal chains. These are the launch chains for the Great Eastern, a steamship he designed, then the largest ocean liner in the world. For years it ferried people across the Atlantic, before being repurposed to install another technological marvel, the transatlantic cable, in 1866. Brunel’s Great Eastern was more than a ship; it was a symbol of a new era in which, thanks to advances in engineering and communications technology, the world’s great powers, and their citizens, were more connected than ever.

“Ocean Liners: Speed and Style” tells the story of this and other “floating cities”, as Jules Verne, a French novelist, called them, which for over a century represented the height of modern travel. These powerful vessels could reach far-off destinations in record time, taking hundreds of people with them. In the 19th and early 20th centuries many of the passengers were migrants in search of a better life. Later, as the luxury-travel industry blossomed, liners catered for the wealthy and a new class of aspirational tourists seeking the good life on board. The interiors of early liners mimicked palaces and grand hotels.

All aboard! Marlene Dietrich on the deck of the Queen Elizabeth, arriving in New York (1950)

Governments recognised the potential of liners as international icons and subsidised their construction: having the biggest, fastest and most magnificent ships became a point of national pride. In wartime they served as military transports, and flagships of the losing side were seized, renamed and refitted to become highly conspicuous trophies. But their popularity was not to last. By the 1960s commercial aviation had taken off, and ocean liners slipped out of view. Today just one, the QE 2, continues to operate. They have been succeeded by the slower, coast-hugging cruise liners, but they live on in the public imagination through numerous films, books and memorabilia.

This is the first exhibition to attempt a historical overview of the ocean liner, and the V & A has gone to great lengths to avoid a dry display. The galleries evoke different parts of a ship, from the deck, to the glitzy first-class dining room, to the engine room where the ship’s working parts and working men were hidden away. Furniture and decorations from famous liners are on show, along with outfits and luggage carried on board by celebrity passengers including Marlene Dietrich and the Duke of Windsor. There are children’s toys and deck chairs, posters and paintings, tea sets, tiaras, and a wooden panel from the first-class lounge on the Titanic. The combination makes it difficult to imagine any single liner in its full glory, but taken as a whole, it makes for a very enjoyable journey.