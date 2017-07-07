Faces of Germany between the wars

Sometime during 1925 or 1926, the painter Otto Dix (1891-1961) and his wife Martha sat for a photographic portrait by August Sander (1876-1963). Here, face to face, were two of Germany’s most significant artists at the peak of their powers. It’s one of the most intriguing meetings in modern art: did they discuss Weimar politics or the relative merits of their mediums?

They have been reunited in “Portraying a Nation: Germany 1919-1933”, an exhilarating show at Tate Liverpool, which actually compromises a pair of exhibitions: “Artist Rooms: August Sander” and “Otto Dix: The Evil Eye”. Together, they are a window into the soul of a nation as it recovered from humiliation and economic strife after world war one, then succumbed to the terrible lure of the Nazi party.



From 1910 to the mid-1950s, Sander worked on “People of the Twentieth Century”, a gargantuan collection of portraits that aimed to depict every corner of German society. Classified into 45 portfolios with titles like “Farming Types,” “The Artist” and “Travelling People”, it is an invaluable document of early 20th-century German life. The portraits, whose subjects range from a working-class student to the composer Richard Strauss, are presented in chronological order, hemmed in by an exhaustive timeline hand-painted on the gallery walls.



After harrowing experiences in the first world war (depicted in his etching series from 1924, “The War”), Otto Dix was one of several major painters who abandoned fantastical expressionism for a more realistic mode. Dubbed “New Objectivity”, this movement prioritised lifelike portraiture and traditional techniques while exaggerating the absurdities and deformities of its subjects. “Otto Dix: The Evil Eye” focuses on the oil paintings, watercolours and etchings Dix made during in his time in Dusseldorf between 1922 and 1925. His work can be at once comic and tragic, humane and cruel, lifelike and bizarre. After Sander’s meticulous naturalism, the effect is like entering a hall of mirrors.