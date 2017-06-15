Gathering dust

Dust gets everywhere. Under the bed. On books. On mirrors and shelves. Some people clean it away obsessively. Others let it lie. In a new exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery in London, “A Handful of Dust: from the Cosmic to the Domestic”, curator David Campany runs a speculative finger across a history of 20th-century photography, taking dust as a visual motif. On the way he picks up themes from destruction and dirt, soil erosion, forensics and the photographic process itself: the camera is vulnerable to dust. Hiroshima is here, as are the great dust storms of mid-century America. So too is an image of Mussolini’s motor car (below), discovered in a lock-up years after his death. The mechanic beside it has just left his mark, a hand print smeared on the bonnet. He is looking at his hand as if it is contagious.

The exhibition centres on a photograph taken by Man Ray of Marcel Duchamp’s piece “The Large Glass” while it was still a work in progress (above). This is the piece which would also become known as “The Bride Stripped Bare by her Batchelors, Even”, and it consists of two, freestanding glass panels in which various mechanical, apparatus-like forms are outlined in lead: one panel pertaining to the putative bride, and the other to her nine suitors. Man Ray’s picture is a mysterious photograph. Made in 1920, it shows the glass on its side, its surface thickly covered with dust that curls itself up in the corner. The image is tightly cropped and taken from an oblique angle that makes it hard to read. The scale is ambiguous. It’s not obvious that it’s a picture of the “The Large Glass”. If you know the piece you might work it out, but it is quite possible to see it as a landscape viewed from above or as an object under a microscope. Like an aerial photograph, it seems to reveal information not visible from the ground.