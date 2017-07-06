Grayson Perry’s Brexit Britain

Grayson Perry (above, right) once said that his job, like all artists, was to notice things that other people don’t. The main difference with him, though, is that he (and his alter-ego, Claire) communicates what he notices not just through his art, but through very public avenues: prime-time television documentaries, packed-out lectures and bestselling books. Traditionally, artists have resented the idea that their words should accompany their visual work. Louise Bourgeois believed that to be an artist, you need to exist in a world of silence. Lucian Freud remarked that any words that came out of his mouth concerning his work would be as relevant to it as the grunt a tennis player makes when he hits a ball. David Hockney’s advice to artists? “Shut up and paint.” Nowadays, most ambitious artists accept the benefits of doing some publicity, but not many seem to relish it as much – or be quite so good at it – as Grayson Perry.

What he notices, sharply and sensitively, are the big issues affecting British society: toxic masculinity, deepening class divides, and the biggest of them all – Brexit. His on-the-ground approach to these subjects translates into effective broadcasting, as does his mischievous sense of humour and skills as a presenter and speaker. But what about his art? Is he, as a journalist asked him moments after winning the Turner Prize in 2003, a “loveable character” or a “serious artist”?

Self-aware as ever, Perry has anticipated this type of criticism in his latest show, “The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!” at the Serpentine Gallery in London. The pots, prints and tapestries, adorned with witty, pithy words and drawings, are trademark Perry. So is the title, which made him chuckle and which satirises the British tendency to think that too much success is a bit distasteful, and teases the art world for its paradoxical relationship with the notion of popularity. However, the show has attracted criticism for lacking a coherent message: unlike his television shows and books, there is no clear sense of his own take on the complex social issues tackled, other than it’s all a bit bleak. But it does reflect his roving curiosity, and how much he listens, observes and tolerates. And if he wants to share those qualities with as many people as possible, then good for him – and us.