Hokusai: old man, crazy to paint

The aim of Hokusai, a Japanese artist, was to live – and work – beyond the age of 100. He said (young people, listen up) that “until the age of 70, nothing I drew was worthy of notice”. Every year he worked, he improved. Older meant better. “At 110, every dot and every stroke will be as though alive.” A new exhibition at the British Museum in London focuses on the last 30 years of his life. It bears him out.

Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) was a master-maker of paintings, drawings, woodblock prints and illustrated books. The Japan of his day was relatively closed off from other cultures but his hometown of Edo – modern Tokyo – was no backwater. At the time of Hokusai’s birth it was the largest city in the world. The production of his prints and illustrations for books was fuelled by immense demand: at a time when roughly 40% of Europeans were literate, 80% of Japanese people could read. Prints were modish, popular and cheap, and Hokusai was very attentive to how they were made, entrusting his drawings to skilled carvers who inked up the carved woodblocks by hand.

Hokusai’s work was popular, though that didn’t save him from periods of serious penury. Thankfully his personal needs were modest and his working habits fierce. He changed his artistic name often throughout his life as if to slough off previous identities and adopt new ones. He took the name Hokusai when he was nearly 40; later, he styled himself Gakyo Rojin, which translates as “Old Man Crazy to Paint”. His drive was immense and his art singular. In the mid-19th century, when trade links between Japan and the outside world opened up, his works became intensely fashionable; Degas, Manet and Gaugin collected him. Hokusai lived his last years with his painter-daughter in various rooming houses until he died at the age of 89. He didn’t make it to 100 – but he didn’t need to.