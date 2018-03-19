How British artists made flesh seem fresh

A contorted figure howls into the night. A crowded swimming pool becomes a living, breathing mass of bodies. A woman sleeps naked in an armchair, great rolls of flesh spilling over the sides, her face squashed against her hand.

Artists have been preoccupied with the human figure for millennia, but the postwar School of London – which included Francis Bacon, Lucian Freud (above), Frank Auerbach, Leon Kossoff, Michael Anderson and R.B. Kitaj – painted nudes as they’d never been painted before. The group, which remained faithful to figurative painting when the rest of the art world was bewitched by abstract expressionism and conceptualism, takes centre stage in “All Too Human: Bacon, Freud and a Century of Painting Life”, an exhibition at Tate Britain.

But the scope extends far beyond this famous boys’ club, running from Walter Sickert’s shadowy nudes, to Paula Rego’s domestic tableaux to the work of contemporary British artists like Cecily Brown and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. In fact, the exhibition is probably too expansive. It suffers from a lack of coherence – it’s not always clear how paintings in the same room relate to one another. But it’s impossible not to be both moved and provoked by these images of grief, loneliness, power and desire.