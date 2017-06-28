How Frank Lloyd Wright changed architecture

Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959) was not only a radical architect but also an immensely popular one. As Barry Bergdoll, the curator of a new retrospective of Wright’s work at the Museum of Modern Art, remarks, he is “the only architect who is more popular with the general public than he is with practising architects today.” Which is not to suggest any lack of affection on their part. In 1991 the American Institute of Architects voted Wright “the greatest American architect of all time.”

It helped that he was a character – oracular, entertaining, irascible – somewhere between nonconformist preacher and caped dandy. Yet it’s not witticisms but accomplishments that ground an architect’s reputation. Over the course of Wright’s astonishing career, which spanned 70 years, he produced over 530 buildings, including the Willits (1901) and Robie houses (1906), which with their ribbon windows and broad, overhanging roofs echo the flat lines of the American prairie; the simple, affordable homes he designed during the Great Depression (named “Usonian” to refer to his vision for an achitecture native to the US ); Fallingwater (1935) and the Guggenheim Museum (1956), the most famous examples of Wright’s “organic” architecture, which sought to make work that was in harmony with its inhabitants and setting. With his structurally innovative yet comfortable buildings, and streamlined yet still highly decorative aesthetic, Wright changed the course of American architecture. Today, his homes are popular tourist destinations, and many of his innovations have been incorporated into the language of design.

Wright has been the subject of at least 16 previous shows at M o MA . The curators of this latest exhibition, “Unpacking the Archive”, were faced with the challenge of how to present him in a new light. Instead of devising a single overarching theme, they invited scholars – some of whom are experts on Wright but many with other specialities – to dig into a trove of material belonging to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Archive.

The exhibition is composed of 12 sections featuring both little-known efforts and re-evaluations of canonical projects. There is one on “ecologies and landscapes” which focuses on his interest in natural conservation (it includes astonishing pattern studies of the barrel cactus by Wright’s apprentice Eugene Masselink). There is one on the architectural drawings produced by Wright’s studio, works of art in themselves; another on his building systems, which were conceived to ease the mass-market construction of Wright’s homes; as well as portions on his demolished Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, an experimental farm plan, a model school building for African-American youth, and his Mile-High skyscraper proposal for Chicago.

Unpacking this archive is like opening a dusty and intriguing chest; it yields contents that are both fascinating and, to the uninitiated, difficult to decipher. While this may not be an ideal introduction to Wright, this is a show which is as gripping as it is granular.