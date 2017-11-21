How public art helped to shape New York

While the popularity of public art has been powered by the ingenuity of artists, there has always been something in it for the city. Bloomberg recognised that bold public art could drive investment and tourism. “The Gates” drew 4m people, and these tourists generated over $250m. Property developers have courted artists in order to give their projects cachet. They have been inspired by Tony Rosenthal’s “Astor Place Cube”, an early example of interative public art and one of the most popular outdoor sculptures in the city. When this swivelling steel box was installed in 1967, the intersection where it stands was forlorn. Yet people gravitated to it, and a concrete traffic island became a destination. Thomas Heatherwick's “Vessel”, currently under construction, will try to replicate its success. This enormous, copper-coloured interactive sculpture composed of 154 staircases will sit at the heart of Hudson Yards, an area on Manhattan’s far west side which is being transformed by the largest public development in American history. Its aesthetic merit is debatable, but that’s only part of the point. The developers are more interested in whether the piece will draw people to Hudson Yards and keep them there. A structure which offers spectacle, sweeping views and a place to exercise seems well designed to do just that.

As the amount of public artwork has surged in the last decade, most of it has been in Manhattan. But the current mayor, Bill de Blasio, wants to broaden its reach. For his exhibition, Ai Wei Wei has made work for all five boroughs. Highland Park, a sprawling district on the border of Brooklyn and Queens, had never presented art until Daniele Frazier, artist from the local area, made a series of giant fabric flowers there this summer. Locals, who were surprised to see them, asked why the flowers were there. Frazier explained that they existed for no other reason than to evoke wonder. For all of public art’s civic virtues, that’s enough.

Art in the Open: Fifty Years of Public Art in New York Museum of the City of New York, New York City until May 13th