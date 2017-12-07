How Soviet artists broke with the past

“Beauty will be abolished and forgotten in the mighty wave of urgent practical needs…In constructing the new life, artists must contribute to the common cause”. These words appeared in a Russian manifesto entitled “The Voice of Artists”, published in 1905. It was a year of strikes and mutinies in Russia, and the beginning of the period covered by Tate Modern’s exhibition, “Red Star Over Russia”, which explores the transformations in visual culture between 1905 and the death of Stalin in 1953.

Just as the Bolsheviks broke with the politics of the past, Russia’s avant garde broke with its art. Among the most famous expressions of this rejection of traditional forms – naturalism, portraits of the rich and famous – is Kazimir Malevich’s “Black Square”, a patch of nothingness which marked the beginning of a new creative period, characterised by sharp lines, simple shapes, blocks of abstract colour. Others were more explicitly political, holding, in the words of Sergei Tretyakov, a writer, that “propaganda about forging the new human being is essentially the only content”. They aimed to create a new visual style that reflected the societal and technological achievements of socialism, and glorified Russia’s industrialisation.

But under Stalin, artists were strangled by the doctrine of socialist realism. Independent artistic unions and publications were replaced by state-controlled institutions, and the naturalism rejected by the avant-garde was brought back as official policy. The consequences of going beyond it were extreme. Writers, composers and visual artists worked in fear of arrest, exile or execution. Osip Mandelstam, a poet, was among those who died in detention. Others, such as Kandinsky, chose to live and work abroad. The show features several group photos in which the faces of artists who have fallen from favour have been violently daubed over with India ink.