Howard Hodgkin’s portraits without people

“I am not an abstract painter,” declared Howard Hodgkin in 2006. Take a look at his work, currently on show at the National Portrait Gallery in London, and you might wonder if he wasn’t having you on. With their thick swathes of colour, his paintings look like works of abstract expressionism. Yet Hodgkin, who always insisted that he was a figurative artist, described the paintings at the NPG as portraits.

Abstract artists have often had an ambiguous relationship with figurative painting. Kazimir Malevich’s “Red Square” (1915), one of the foundational works of abstract art, was originally named “Painterly Realism of a Peasant Woman in Two Dimensions”, and was only later granted its more famous moniker by the public. With names like “Mrs Nicholas Monro” (1966-9), Hodgkin’s works are similarly tied to people and landscapes, even when they contain few recognisable figures or objects (not for nothing is the exhibition named “Absent Friends”). To Hodgkin, all that was needed to capture a figure was a stroke or two made by a brush dipped in pink, say, as in “Grantchester Road” (1975). He painted from memory – even his more conventional early portraits are painted without a sitter – and his hand was often guided by his recollection of the emotions he felt at the time. In Hodgkin’s portraiture, the subjects aren’t people but rather his thoughts about them.

Compared to the more straightforward work of his contemporaries Patrick Caulfield and David Hockney (the latter depicted by Hodgkin as an enormous pink phallus), Hodgkin’s paintings are difficult to decipher. Their power is in their sensuous colours and forms: at their best, they are intoxicating. An intelligently curated survey of his career, “Absent Friends” is a magisterial show that has also come to act as an epitaph: Hodgkin, who was involved in its conception, died a few days before it opened.