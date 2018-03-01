“I, Tonya” betrays its central character

“I, Tonya” tells the true story of Tonya Harding, an American figure-skating champion who was banned from the sport after her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, was assaulted in 1994. Or maybe that should be the true stories, plural. What happened, according to the press notes, was that the film’s screenwriter, Steven Rogers, interviewed Harding and her ex-husband Gillooly. These conversations turned out to be “wildly contradictory”. When their accounts didn’t match up, he thought, “Well, that’s my way in: to put everyone’s point of view out there, and then let the audience decide.”

That’s more or less what he does. Scenes from Harding’s various rises and falls are interspersed with dramatised interview snippets in which Tonya (Margot Robbie), Jeff (Sebastian Stan) and Harding’s poisonous mother LaVona (Allison Janney) disagree about her tumultuous childhood and marriage in Portland, Oregon, and about the so-called “incident” just before the Lillehammer Winter Olympics, in which an assailant attempted to break Kerrigan’s leg with a steel baton. To reinforce the notion that there is no singular, definitive version of events, the characters sometimes break the fourth wall, mid-scene, to comment on the accuracy or otherwise of what we’re seeing. When Tonya is getting into shape by copying training exercises from the “Rocky” films, for instance, her coach turns to the camera and blurts: “She actually did this!” The zany mockumentary stylings give “I, Tonya” much of its fizzing energy and its comedy. But they also betray Harding.

The problem with Rogers’ framework is that it puts too much emphasis on the discrepancies between Tonya and Jeff’s anecdotes. It treats those discrepancies as if they are more significant than the verifiable facts of her tough upbringing, her battles with the figure-skating establishment, her athletic achievements, and the attack on Kerrigan. And yet the “wildly contradictory” interviews aren’t contradictory all that often: the only major divergences concern domestic violence. “He beat the hell out of me,” says Tonya, but the filmmakers aren’t so sure. In one scene, Tonya fires a shotgun at Jeff, and then declares, “I never did this.” In another scene, Jeff slams Tonya’s head into a mirror, but Jeff assures the viewer that nothing of the sort ever occurred. It’s a disastrously misjudged moment. Not only does it turn spousal abuse into a joke, it gives us permission to enjoy all of Harding’s traumas from a distance, as if they were part of a legend, a white-trash tall tale – which is precisely what the film scolds the general public for doing.